Register Citizen
‘Star Trek’ at New York Comic Con: ‘Discovery’ Season 5 Reveals First Look, Ronny Cox Joins ‘Prodigy’
“Star Trek” took over New York Comic Con on Saturday afternoon with a triple-series panel for Paramount+ series “Discovery,” “Prodigy” and “Picard,” which kicked off by revealing the teaser for Season 5 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” followed by a trailer for “Prodigy.”
Philippines Makes Film Grants Non-Recoupable, New Chair Reveals New Direction for FDCP – Busan ACFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Filmmakers in the Philippines will no longer have to pay back production grants received from Film Philippines, the organization also known as Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), it was revealed at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market on Saturday. “The Film Philippines incentives and grants are the...
'SNL' Cast Members Try Becoming The Try Guys In Parody Of Ned Fulmer Scandal
"Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the cheating controversy involving the YouTube comedy group's founding member.
Migos is Still a Group — But so are Quavo and Takeoff
When the members of Atlanta rap group Migos each dropped individual solo albums in the past — Quavo and Takeoff in 2018, Offset in early 2019 — there wasn’t much doubt about the future of the rap trio who’d collectively conquered commercial heights. The same might have been said of Quavo and Takeoff’s newest album Only Built For Infinity Links, released today, were it not for ongoing tension between Offset and label Quality Control Music. Last month, he filed a lawsuit against the label over ownership of his solo recordings, accusing QC of “knowingly violating” his rights to his own music.
