Pataskala American Legion Auxiliary Unit 107 partnering with Wings Etc. for fundraiser

The Pataskala American Legion Auxiliary Unit 107 is holding a fundraiser at Wings Etc., located at 7200 Hazelton-Etna Road, Pataskala, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The restaurant will donate 15% of all the dine-in and carryout sales when the customer shows the event flyer, which can be found on the legion auxiliary's Facebook page.

The auxiliary visits veterans in local nursing homes, providing them treats and necessities. The group also raises money to send veterans on the Honor Flight, which takes veterans to visit memorials in Washington D.C.

Information submitted by The Pataskala American Legion Auxiliary Unit 107.