Denison welcomes visiting professor for talk on eastern European elections

 3 days ago
Denison University’s Laura C. Harris Series welcomes Professor of Political Science at Fordham University Olena Nikolayenko, presenting "Youth Movements and Elections in Eastern Europe" at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in Herrick Hall, located at 600 West Loop. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Robin Brown at 740-587-6297 or visit Denison.edu.

Nikolayenko is also an associate at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Harvard University. Her research interests include comparative democratization, social movements, political behavior, women’s activism, and youth, with a regional focus on Eastern Europe, Russia, and Central Asia.

Nikolayenko will talk about her recent book, "Youth Movements and Elections in Eastern Europe" (Cambridge University Press, 2017), in which she examined interactions between nonviolent youth movements and incumbent governments during national elections in five post-communist states: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Serbia and Ukraine. Her current research focuses on anti-government protests in contemporary Russia, women’s engagement in high-risk activism in Ukraine, and political consequences of remittances in Eastern Europe.

Information submitted by Denison University.

