Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California law to protect students in foster care. Here’s how it’ll keep them in class
When Betty Williams received calls from a high school vice principal saying her granddaughter was late, she believed the school was looking to build a case and suspend her granddaughter over attendance. Williams’ granddaughter is in foster care and relies on assigned transportation to and from school which occasionally doesn’t...
capitalandmain.com
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
KTLA.com
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s top 10 agricultural counties are all located in one region: the San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley counties that make up the list are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties. (The three remaining counties that make up the valley, which didn’t make the list of top agricultural producers, are Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.)
'I’m already stressing out': Families to face bigger bills for subsidized child care as California ends waivers
During the pandemic, California’s low-income families that are required to pay a fee to receive subsidized child care got a waiver from paying. That waiver is set to expire next year, worrying parents who have struggled to afford it in the past. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
Prop. 29: Another ballot proposition to change dialysis industry in California
Proposition 29 would set new requirements and centers would have to hire more staff, which could include nurses and doctors. Some claim it'll make clinics safer while others call it "a power grab."
From Britney Spears to the system | New bill aims at reforming conservatorship in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the streets of Los Angeles to the California State Capitol, it's been a wild ride for Free Britney advocate Leanne Simmons. "I started out as an advocate in the Free Britney movement as a lifelong Britney Spears fan," said Simmons. In the last few years,...
KTLA.com
These historic California sites are at risk of flooding
(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State withdraws plans to limit California LifeLine internet and cell phone discount for low-income users
Assembly members and disgruntled Californians urged the California Public Utilities Commission to keep low-income subsidies as is.
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law
New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
2022 California props explained: What to know before Election Day
ABC7 is breaking down what you need to know about each proposition on this year's ballot.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica
The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are 3 Big New Criminal Justice Laws In California
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law bills designed to combat racial discrimination and socioecomic disadvantages in the justice system.
Health care workers union is using ballot measures to remedy low wages amid a workforce shortage
California’s largest health care workers union is no stranger to taking its fights to the ballot — both statewide and locally. In the past five years, it has pitched to voters initiatives on issues ranging from staffing at dialysis clinics to price caps for specific health care providers.
California Middle Class Tax Refund: Who gets the inflation relief checks?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians will start seeing money in their bank accounts as inflation relief checks go out. The Franchise Tax Board said the first wave of Middle Class Tax Refunds is going out to people who received Golden State Stimulus payments. Those payments are expected between Oct. 7-25 via direct deposit.
KTVU FOX 2
22,000 people, mostly Latinos, became homeless in California during pandemic
A new report says due to the pandemic, over 22,000 additional people fell into homelessness in California. The data also shows that Latinos experienced an increase in homelessness during that time, more than any other group.
How can California workers transition to green energy jobs?
California likes to see itself as a leader in climate policy. But transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy also will mean a major reshuffling for workers. What happens to workers in the oil and gas industry whose jobs may disappear? Will California have people with the right skills to fill new jobs in the growing green energy sector?
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2