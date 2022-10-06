ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbGCt_0iNyzBJc00

BEIJING — (AP) — Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month.

Trains and buses in and out of the region of 22 million people have been suspended, and passenger numbers on flights have been reduced to 75% capacity, reports said Thursday.

A notice from the regional government said the measures were enacted to “strictly prevent the risk of spillover" of the virus but gave no other details.

As is often the case with China’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected.

The National Health Commission announced just 93 cases in Xinjiang on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, all of them asymptomatic. Xinjiang leaders on Tuesday conceded problems with detection and control measures but offered no word on when they planned to lift the restrictions.

Officials are desperate not to be called out for new outbreaks in their regions and Xinjiang has been under special scrutiny over the government's establishment of a series of prison-like re-education centers in which Muslim minorities have been taught to renounce their religion and allegedly subjected to a range of human rights abuses.

Xinjiang's vast surveillance system, relying on ubiquitous checkpoints, facial and even voice recognition software, and universal cell phone monitoring has made controlling travel among the population especially easy.

An earlier 40-day lockdown in Xinjiang left many residents complaining on inadequate food supplies.

“Zero-COVID" has been closely identified with Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, who is expected to receive a third five-year term in office at the congress beginning Oct. 16. That's despite criticisms from the World Health Organization and massive disruptions to the economy, education and normal life in China.

Last month, a nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people who were being forcefully moved to a mass quarantine location in southwestern China set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the policy. Survivors said they had been compelled to leave their apartments even when not a single case had been discovered.

“Zero-COVID” has been celebrated by the country's leaders as evidence of the superiority of their system over the U.S., which has had more than a million COVID-19 deaths.

Xi has cited China’s approach as a “major strategic success” and evidence of the “significant advantages” of its political system over Western liberal democracies.

Yet even as other countries open up, the humanitarian costs to China’s pandemic approach have grown. With national and some provincial borders closed, tourism has all but dried up and the economy is forecast by the World Bank to grow by an anemic 2.8% this year. Xinjiang has been hit especially hard because of sanctions brought against some of its officials and products over human rights concerns.

Even without nationally identified criteria, testing and lockdowns have become the norm for tens of millions of people in China from the North Korean border to the South China Sea, as local officials desperately seek to avoid punishment and criticism.

Earlier this year in Shanghai, desperate residents complained of being unable to get medicines or even groceries during a two-month lockdown, while some died in hospitals from lack of medical care as the city restricted movement. All 26 million city residents in China’s largest city and financial hub have been ordered to undergo two additional days of testing this week, despite the announcement of just 11 new cases Thursday, none of which showed symptoms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Stocks lose more ground on fears a recession may be looming

NEW YORK — (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 ended 2.8% lower after briefly dropping 3.3% as traders weighed...
STOCKS
WSB Radio

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days, after the North warned against the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia — a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The attack on...
EUROPE
The Hill

185 people killed in Iran protests: human rights group

Mass protests across Iran following a 22-year-old woman’s death while being held by the country’s morality police have killed at least 185 people, according to a human rights group. Iran Human Rights said the deaths include at least 19 children, with the highest number occuring in the Sistan...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
WSB Radio

Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said Sunday. The blasts in the city, which sits in a region Moscow has claimed as its own, blew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial

PARIS — (AP) — Nicolas Touillou had just proposed marriage to his girlfriend. Nelson Marinho Jr. was heading off on a new oil exploration job. Eric Lamy was about to celebrate his 38th birthday. They were among 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight...
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century.
MUSEUMS
WSB Radio

Russia adds popular rapper, writer to "foreign agent" list

The Russian government on Friday designated a chart-topping rapper as a “foreign agent,”a label that has been widely seen as part of authorities' efforts to muzzle critical voices. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the justice ministry's “foreign agent” list alongside Dmitry Glukhovsky, a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Xinjiang#Chinese#Communist Party#Muslim
WSB Radio

3 killed as explosion rocks Crimea bridge; Putin tightens security

KHARKIV, Ukraine — At least three people were killed Saturday when an explosion rocked the bridge that connects Crimea with Russia, damaging a key supply route to Ukraine, Russian officials said. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement that a truck exploded on the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait Bridge,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy