Compton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2urbangirls.com

Upcoming events in the city of Gardena!

GARDENA, Calif. – Looking for something to do this month that’s fun for the family and something special for the adults? Look no further, the city of Gardena has released their Fall Event schedule that has something for everyone. For more information on any of the events, call...
GARDENA, CA
laparent.com

10 Best Pumpkin Patches in L.A.

Pumpkin patches are more than just a field of oversized squashes. These days, pumpkin patches host a variety of kid-friendly activities that can fill an entire afternoon. From hay mazes and haunted houses to carnival rides and petting zoos, there is something for everyone at these fall favorite events. We’ve rounded up the best pumpkin patches throughout L.A., Ventura County and the O.C.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang intervention program lands transit ambassador detail

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) kicked off the opening of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to much fanfare Friday, Oct. 7 after the opening was delayed multiple times. In the interim, the transit authority board members voted to expend $100 million on transit ambassadors designed to be unarmed responders...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
yovenice.com

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
yovenice.com

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bestfriends.org

Rock star volunteer helps hundreds of cats

Natalie Culbreath, a senior coordinator for Best Friends in Los Angeles, will never forget that day in 2016 when Heather Mahood showed up to help the cat team bathe more than 80 cats in a single day. This was back when she was a new volunteer and when Best Friends housed cats with ringworm in a protected, covered outdoor area behind the lifesaving center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Caught on Video: Mountain Lion Spotted in Griffith Park

Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA: A mountain lion, possibly P-22, was seen Friday night, Oct. 7, in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The mountain lion with a GPS collar resembling P-22, was spotted around midnight in an area within the Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum facility located near Travel Town in Griffith Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Dr. Torres Resigns Amid Health Challenges

After three years of proudly serving as the County Administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District, I have decided to prioritize my health and my family, and will be stepping down from my position effective October 31, 2022. This has been a very difficult decision to make. Some of you...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Community Policy