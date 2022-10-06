Read full article on original website
Hardrockers put up strong fight against Mavericks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines volleyball team didn’t come away with a win Saturday afternoon, but the Hardrockers were able to give the 19th-ranked team in the nation a worthy battle. Ben Burns has the highlights.
Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Spartans drew the short end of the stick on Friday as they traveled to take on the undefeated Tea Area Titans. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team capped off their perfect season with another state championship. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
Belle Fourche volleyball team earns 19th win of the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche volleyball team is delivering a strong season. The Broncs defeated Douglas 3-1 Thursday night to improve to 19-6 on the season.
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s back and better than ever, the opening night of the 34th annual Black Hills PowWow is underway at The Monument in Rapid City. The PowWow made its triumphant return tonight after a two-year hiatus because of the covid pandemic. It has become one of the premier American Indian cultural events in the United States. Attracting dancers, singers, and artisans from the U.S. and Canada, along with thousands of spectators enjoying Native American culture.
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
Language summit brings together the Oceti Sakowin once again
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual language summit is being held at the Monument, Thursday through Saturday in Rapid City. For the 11th year, the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota Language Summit has met to unite the Oceti Sakowin people to support, teach, and share language resources. The summit was created...
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
DCI clears 2 Rapid City officers in deadly shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City police officers involved in a deadly July 26 shooting were “justified in using lethal force,” according to an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. “There was a clear danger to the public. There was clear danger to...
Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops with Potatoes, Onions and Pineapple
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Fall recipe, Hawaiian-style! You’ll love the combination of flavors!. First, brown two pork chops (boneless or bone-in) in 1 tablespoon of olive oil about 4 to 5 minutes on one side, then 2 minutes on the other side. Keep warm. In the same...
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People rallied in support of reproductive rights and protecting democracy at a ‘Women’s Wave’ march Saturday in Halley Park. The event was organized by the National Organization of Women in South Dakota, Sisters United South Dakota, and the American Association of University Women.
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
