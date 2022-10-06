ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westviewnews.org

Keep Manhattan Eye and Ear Open

Our community is again mobilizing to stop a hospital closure, this time at Manhattan Eye and Ear. And its no secret that despite promises to the contrary after the COVID Pandemic Mt. Sinai Hospital would love to downsize Beth Israel Hospital. At Manhattan Eye and Ear we are told that “no services will be lost”; they will simply be moved to smaller local facilities, similar to Urgent Care centers.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Memphis, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Letitia James
NY1

Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans

Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
BRONX, NY
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The City Council#The 2020 Census#Non Hispanic#Asian#New Yorkers
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Salvation Army Sells Brooklyn Rehabilitation Center for $43M

The Salvation Army made a pretty penny with a $42.6 million sale of its shuttered addiction rehabilitation center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The charity sold the 13-story center for men experiencing homelessness or suffering from addiction at 62 Hanson Place and the adjacent empty lot at 68 Hanson Place to Slate Property Group, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The deal closed Sept. 30, according to property records made public Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
News Break
Politics
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Equal Justice Committee already making an impact on legal community

Though the court’s new Second Judicial District Equal Justice Committee (EJC) is not even a year old it has quickly made a name for itself in the Brooklyn legal community. The EJC is a group of judges and court employees that was formed in November 2021 under the auspices of Hon. Edwina Mendelson, deputy chief administrative judge for Justice Initiatives, to help ensure that people coming into the Brooklyn courts were treated fairly. That includes everyone working in the building, be they a judge, court attorney, or court officer, or just coming in as a juror, defendant or litigant.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools

Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City

NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy