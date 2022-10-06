Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
westviewnews.org
Keep Manhattan Eye and Ear Open
Our community is again mobilizing to stop a hospital closure, this time at Manhattan Eye and Ear. And its no secret that despite promises to the contrary after the COVID Pandemic Mt. Sinai Hospital would love to downsize Beth Israel Hospital. At Manhattan Eye and Ear we are told that “no services will be lost”; they will simply be moved to smaller local facilities, similar to Urgent Care centers.
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
NY1
Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans
Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Commercial Observer
Salvation Army Sells Brooklyn Rehabilitation Center for $43M
The Salvation Army made a pretty penny with a $42.6 million sale of its shuttered addiction rehabilitation center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The charity sold the 13-story center for men experiencing homelessness or suffering from addiction at 62 Hanson Place and the adjacent empty lot at 68 Hanson Place to Slate Property Group, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The deal closed Sept. 30, according to property records made public Friday.
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray Attacks
More than a dozen people were injured on Friday in New York City by two different pepper spray incidents. Michael Davis, a commuter, said: "Pepper spray is out of control. New York needs to tighten up, it's not very cool."
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Equal Justice Committee already making an impact on legal community
Though the court’s new Second Judicial District Equal Justice Committee (EJC) is not even a year old it has quickly made a name for itself in the Brooklyn legal community. The EJC is a group of judges and court employees that was formed in November 2021 under the auspices of Hon. Edwina Mendelson, deputy chief administrative judge for Justice Initiatives, to help ensure that people coming into the Brooklyn courts were treated fairly. That includes everyone working in the building, be they a judge, court attorney, or court officer, or just coming in as a juror, defendant or litigant.
More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools
Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
Former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro willing to ‘stake financial well-being’ to bail out grandson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City
NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.
