Read full article on original website
Related
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Marilyn Monroe Was Pregnant 3 Times in Her Final Years of Life—Here’s if She Had Any Children
Since her death more than 60 years ago, fans have wondered if Marilyn Monroe had children and whether she wanted a family with any of her three husbands. Marilyn, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Gladys Pearl Monroe, placed her into the foster care system when she was a child. (Marilyn never knew her father, though a 2022 test revealed that her biological father was Charles Stanley Gifford, her mother’s co-worker whom she had an affair with in 1925.) Marilyn moved from home to home throughout her childhood until her marriage to her first husband, James Dougherty, when she was 16 years old.
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
All the Men Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Had Relationships With Throughout Her Short Life
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Marilyn Monroe had many loves throughout her life, most notably with her second and third husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. But between (and sometimes even during) her marriages, there were many scandalous affairs.
Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report
A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL・
Forbes Called Out For its List of ‘Poor’ Billionaires That Includes Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan
There are so many billionaires in the world that Forbes had to form a list of billionaires who are “too poor” to make the Forbes 400. The business outlet came under fire last week for promoting its list of American billionaires who weren’t wealthy enough to make their list of America’s wealthiest people. This year it took $2.7 billion to make the Forbes 400.
Take a Look Inside Cher’s Palatial Malibu Estate
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Forget “turning back time.” If we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Mona Lisa is voted the greatest artwork of all time: Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece tops poll of British art lovers, followed by Van Gogh's Sunflowers and the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo
The Mona Lisa has been voted the greatest artwork of all time while the work of two British artists made it into art lovers' top five works, a poll has revealed. The survey found that the majority of Brits still consider the classics to be the greatest works of art, and that two thirds consider themselves 'art lovers'.
The Best SNL Musical Performances Ever
Nearly 50 years of great comedy and incredible musicians.
‘He captured the flux of sensation itself’: Bridget Riley, Luc Tuymans and other painters on Cézanne’s genius
In 1968, the artist Carolee Schneemann delivered a lecture at the ICA in London, during which she repeatedly undressed and re-dressed herself while discussing one of her great influences as an artist. “Does a woman have intellectual authority?” she asked at the time. “Can she have public authority while naked and speaking?” The scandalised response to Schneemann’s intermittent nakedness rather eclipsed the significance of the artist about whom she was speaking: Paul Cézanne.
The Beatles’ Dinnertime Drawings Head to Auction
When you think of The Beatles’ non-musical pursuits, what comes to mind? Paul McCartney’s poetry may be the first thing, but the Fab Four’s visual side shouldn’t be discounted, either. At least, that’s one of the takeaways you might get upon learning of the latest high-profile auction related to The Beatles — the pending sale of a tablecloth the group drew on as they dined prior to their Candlestick Park concert in 1966.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s Former ‘Honeymoon Hideout’ Hits the Market for $5.6 Million
When you can get a deal on a “Honeymoon Hideout” which once had Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley living in it, then why not? OK, so this house is on the market for $5.6 million. Back in 1962, Look magazine tagged this place as the “House of Tomorrow.” The Presley couple reportedly leased this 4,695-square-foot property for $21,000. This was done one year after their wedding in 1967.
Paul Allen’s Botticelli to Sell for $40 M. at Christie’s
A Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary that was once owned by the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen will be auctioned Christie’s this November. The house expects that it will fetch more than $40 million, making it one of the most expensive works from Allen’s estate to head to sale. In late August, the auction house made waves when it announced plans to sell $1 billion in art held by Allen. Among the works headed to sale are pieces by Claude Monet, George Seurat, Jasper Johns, and Paul Cézanne. The sale proceeds will go toward philanthropic causes Allen established prior...
Comments / 0