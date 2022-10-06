Read full article on original website
Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Spartans drew the short end of the stick on Friday as they traveled to take on the undefeated Tea Area Titans. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team capped off their perfect season with another state championship. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Belle Fourche volleyball team earns 19th win of the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche volleyball team is delivering a strong season. The Broncs defeated Douglas 3-1 Thursday night to improve to 19-6 on the season.
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with the Black Hills Pow Wow, Rapid City held its Native American Day Parade which went through downtown. Jackie Giago led the parade as grand marshall to honor her late husband, Tim Giago. Children of all ages enjoyed the parade, as participants handed out...
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City
Medical homes provide consistent care for children and help parents make informed decisions. The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:36 AM...
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
5th annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk set to happen on Native American Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The upcoming annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian boarding school. “The memorial is intended to be a place of prayer, gathering, and remembrance,” said Kibbe Brown and Amy Sazue, organizers of the...
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
Shortage of bus drivers continues to be an issue for Rapid City schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In August, just days before the new school year was set to begin, Rapid City Area Schools announced the cancellation of several bus routes amid a national driver shortage. Now, two months later the bus driver shortage continues to impact parents and students. ”It’s still...
Mixology at Home - Tequila Sunrise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are so many easy-to-make cocktails that you should not be intimidated in trying new recipes. This week, it is the Tequila sunrise, a drink I never made until this year. No one asked for it before. It is another one of those one-two-three ingredient cocktails; no chemistry degree needed.
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People rallied in support of reproductive rights and protecting democracy at a ‘Women’s Wave’ march Saturday in Halley Park. The event was organized by the National Organization of Women in South Dakota, Sisters United South Dakota, and the American Association of University Women.
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two Rapid City police officers involved in a deadly July 26 shooting were “justified in using lethal force,” according to an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. “There was a clear danger to the public. There was clear danger to...
HealthWatch-Finding a medical home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children are prone to getting sick, and the illnesses can range from a simple common cold to something more serious. To make sure their children are getting consistent proper care, parents should find a medical home. “A medical home is a home base per say...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
