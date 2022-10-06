ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

fox5dc.com

Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane

Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
WASHINGTON, DC
smartcitiesdive.com

$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC

Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Gas prices in Maryland continue to rise

Gas prices on Saturday continued to rise in Maryland. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.64 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.44. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland remained below the national average. The country's average on...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device

WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Concerns arise over DC's deputy mayor living outside the District

FOX 5 released an exclusive video of D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice allegedly assaulting a man in a Gold's Gym parking lot. Arlington police revealed Chris Geldart is of Falls Church, Virginia and people are now raising concerns about why a government official is living outside the District.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Climate protest briefly shuts down I-395, angering drivers

Climate protesters blocked all lanes of the eastbound I-395/Southwest Freeway near 7th Street SW/Exit 5 Friday morning by sitting on the highway for about a half-hour. The small protest started around 8:40 a.m. Police arrived 10 minutes later, breaking up the protest around 9:08 a.m. with three men in handcuffs.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor

Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Homelessness spike, ongoing food insecurity in Prince George's Co. strains county services

Many cities around the nation are facing a homelessness crisis, spurred by inflation, an economic downturn and a lack of affordable housing. In Prince George’s County, Maryland, a spike in homelessness — among the highest in the nation — is straining both families and the county’s service providers and programs that are aimed at helping residents hang onto their homes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
WASHINGTON, DC

