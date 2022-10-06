Read full article on original website
Washington Metro to begin issuing hefty fines to curb fare evasion
Passengers who attempt to ride public transit in Washington, D.C., without paying could be slapped with hefty fines to address $40 million in lost revenue, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced this week.
fox5dc.com
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US
WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
NBC Washington
Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane
Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
Residents in NW DC want changes on Rock Creek Church Road following hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hit-and-rush crash in Northwest D.C. has neighbors demanding changes on a busy intersection that has been the scene of several safety issues. Surveillance video shows the moment when a green truck making a left turn onto Rock Creek Church Road Northwest from Varnum Street Northwest struck a father and son on a moped Monday morning.
Newest audit of WMATA released, riders frustrated with continuous issues
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The audit of Metrorail’s procedures ranging from safety to communications to maintenance has been released citing almost 10 issues. The latest audit has to do with the communication systems of train operations with a lot of issues relating back to a lack of communication within WMATA. Some riders were surprised […]
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
smartcitiesdive.com
$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC
Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
WBAL Radio
Gas prices in Maryland continue to rise
Gas prices on Saturday continued to rise in Maryland. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.64 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.44. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland remained below the national average. The country's average on...
DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device
WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
fox5dc.com
Concerns arise over DC's deputy mayor living outside the District
FOX 5 released an exclusive video of D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice allegedly assaulting a man in a Gold's Gym parking lot. Arlington police revealed Chris Geldart is of Falls Church, Virginia and people are now raising concerns about why a government official is living outside the District.
WTOP
Climate protest briefly shuts down I-395, angering drivers
Climate protesters blocked all lanes of the eastbound I-395/Southwest Freeway near 7th Street SW/Exit 5 Friday morning by sitting on the highway for about a half-hour. The small protest started around 8:40 a.m. Police arrived 10 minutes later, breaking up the protest around 9:08 a.m. with three men in handcuffs.
Hoya
Wards 7, 8 Open First Full-Service Grocery Store in Over a Decade
The fourth full-service grocery store to open east of the Anacostia River, the first in over a decade, recently welcomed its first customers last week. The stores will expand food access in Wards 7 and 8. The store, a franchise of the German retail grocery chain Lidl, is located in...
WTOP
Indigenous Peoples’/Columbus Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed around the DMV
This year the holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 10, which means the usual array of closings and service changes around the D.C. area. Some have begun to recognize the fall holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Others still call it Columbus Day despite the unsettling history behind the namesake of the holiday.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in Virginia, Maryland and DC | Oct. 7-9
WASHINGTON — As October gets into full swing, events across the DMV will ensure you're making the most of fall. From unique frights to festivities to imbibe and celebrate world cultures, there is so much to see and do!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at...
NBC Washington
Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor
Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
WJLA
2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
WTOP
Homelessness spike, ongoing food insecurity in Prince George’s Co. strains county services
Many cities around the nation are facing a homelessness crisis, spurred by inflation, an economic downturn and a lack of affordable housing. In Prince George’s County, Maryland, a spike in homelessness — among the highest in the nation — is straining both families and the county’s service providers and programs that are aimed at helping residents hang onto their homes.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
