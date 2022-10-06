Read full article on original website
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack.Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 17 people and wounded dozens, Ukrainian officials said Sunday as Moscow strained to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory. The blasts that collapsed at least...
In the 1990s, ABC TV’s Evening News ran more than 400 stories entitled “It’s Your Money.” Virtually all of them exposed ineffective or corrupt government expenditures. “It’s Your Money” reflected and reinforced an assumption deeply embedded in American political culture. Ronald Reagan summed it up in his 1981 inaugural address: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
Five teenagers in Hong Kong were sentenced to three years in detention at a correctional facility under the draconian national security law for allegedly advocating to overthrow the government.It is the first time Hong Kong has convicted minors under the sweeping security law, which was implemented in 2020 after widespread pro-democracy protests.On Saturday, judge Kwok Wai-kin said the defendants had advocated a “bloody revolution” to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths and on social media, which could have turned peaceful demonstrators violent.“Even if only one person is incited by them, the social stability of Hong Kong and the...
