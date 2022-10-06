ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

North Carolina church convenes summit to address how to help refugees

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – With an ever-growing influx of immigrants and humanitarian needs to help them, The Summit Church today is convening a forum to discuss how these issues can be approached beyond the effects of politics. Organizers are calling the event, a free lunch discussion, “Christian Advocacy People Over Partisanship,” and it will be […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WVNS

Federal government sends money to Southern West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Grant money from one department in the federal government is coming to Southern West Virginia. Child Protect of Mercer County received a continuation of funds from the Department of Justice. The funds total five hundred thousand dollars. Shiloh Woodard, executive director of the agency said the monies plan to go to supporting caregivers […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV

