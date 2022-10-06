Live from Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season!. Week 4 was a tale of two teams moving in opposite directions. The Bills rallied to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in a 23-20 thriller, while the Steelers were on the wrong side of a come-from-behind victory, losing to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets to fall to 1-3 on the season. Buffalo (3-1) is currently tied with the Miami Dolphins for first-place in the AFC East, while Pittsburgh is last-place in the AFC North (behind the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals). Which squad will exit Highmark Stadium with the victory? Let’s find out.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO