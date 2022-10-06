Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Football Friday 10/07/2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this edition of Football Friday, we’re reaching the halfway point of the High School Football season. Fox10′s Emily Cochran joins us to preview some of the biggest games, including our Fox10 Game of the Week Fairhope at Daphne. In college, the red hot...
New York Giants face Green Bay Packers in London at 9 a.m. ET on ABC7
The New York Giants are set to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday on the other side of the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Steelers vs. Bills Live Stream: Where To Watch The Bills-Steelers Game Live Online
Live from Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season!. Week 4 was a tale of two teams moving in opposite directions. The Bills rallied to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in a 23-20 thriller, while the Steelers were on the wrong side of a come-from-behind victory, losing to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets to fall to 1-3 on the season. Buffalo (3-1) is currently tied with the Miami Dolphins for first-place in the AFC East, while Pittsburgh is last-place in the AFC North (behind the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals). Which squad will exit Highmark Stadium with the victory? Let’s find out.
