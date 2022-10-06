Effective: 2022-10-07 21:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will continue to cross the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have peaked and are diminishing. Erosion will continue through tonight. Southwest winds will turn west and decrease overnight.

