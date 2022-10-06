Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will continue to cross the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have peaked and are diminishing. Erosion will continue through tonight. Southwest winds will turn west and decrease overnight.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS AND ALASKA PENINSULA Gusty west-northwesterly winds are expected along the Eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula as a low moves through the Southern Bering Sea. The strongest gusts are expected near Cold Bay around 9 AM Monday morning, with gusts briefly reaching up to 60 mph. Winds should diminish by Monday night as the low quickly departs to the east.
Frost Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Sussex; Warren FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING It is after sunrise, and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 8 am.
Flood Advisory issued for Caguas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caguas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Caguas, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo and San Lorenzo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Frost Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern Kiowa County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Western Kiowa County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...the San Luis Valley, Northern El Paso County, and Kiowa County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Amelia, Caroline, Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Caroline; Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Western Hanover; Western Louisa FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 36 will result in patchy and areas of frost. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, the Taconics, the Helderbergs, the northern and eastern Catskills, the Glens Falls and northern Saratoga region and southern Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Helena Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-09 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Helena Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Helena Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Frost Advisory issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dawson; Furnas; Gosper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dawson, Gosper and Furnas Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is also possible in counties along and north of Highway 92, but these areas have already seen a killing freeze.
Frost Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 36 will result in patchy and areas of frost. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, the Taconics, the Helderbergs, the northern and eastern Catskills, the Glens Falls and northern Saratoga region and southern Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Finney, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo; Luquillo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo and Luquillo. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 526 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Ulster; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 36 will result in patchy and areas of frost. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, the Taconics, the Helderbergs, the northern and eastern Catskills, the Glens Falls and northern Saratoga region and southern Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Carolina, Loiza, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina; Loiza; Rio Grande FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina, Loiza and Rio Grande. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
