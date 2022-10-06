Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Ford County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will be patchy at times, resulting in rapidly changing visibility. Use caution traveling this morning.
Frost Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Sussex; Warren FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING It is after sunrise, and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 8 am.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Finney, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Loiza by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 634 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Juan, Canovanas, Carolina, Santa Barbara, Campo Rico, San Isidro, Lomas and Benitez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gurabo; Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; Naguabo; San Lorenzo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Caguas, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo and San Lorenzo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Along Rio Blanco basin in Naguabo. * WHEN...Until noon AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Local emergency managers reported road PR-31 impassable due to flooding waters from Rio Blanco, at Sector Pitina near km 7.5 and Sector Conga near km 6.4. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo; Luquillo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo and Luquillo. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 526 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Clinton, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clinton; Madison FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Illinois, Clinton IL and Madison IL Counties. In Missouri, Saint Francois MO County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING It is after sunrise, and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 8 am.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.0 to 7.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:15 AM this morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 7.1 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor 09/09 PM 7.3 1.5 1.0 N/A Minor 10/09 AM 7.7 1.9 1.1 N/A Moderate 10/09 PM 7.1 1.3 1.0 N/A Minor 11/10 AM 7.5 1.7 1.0 N/A Moderate 11/10 PM 6.9 1.1 1.0 N/A None
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures and most widespread frost will be in the rural areas.
Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 36 will result in patchy and areas of frost. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, the Taconics, the Helderbergs, the northern and eastern Catskills, the Glens Falls and northern Saratoga region and southern Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Freeze Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
