100 days post-Roe: Clinics in 14 of 15 states have stopped providing abortion care, survey finds

Arizona gubernatorial nominees paint each other as abortion extremists
Arizona’s gubernatorial nominees sparred over abortion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, painting each other as extremists on the issue. Former television news anchor Kari Lake (R) and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) are locked in a close contest for Arizona’s governorship, and both sat down with guest moderator Major Garrett for…
Warnock says Walker 'has trouble with the truth' but does not comment on abortion allegations
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said Saturday that his Republican rival Herschel Walker "has trouble with the truth" but did not directly address the recent allegation that Walker once paid for a woman to have an abortion. "It's up to Georgia voters. It's not up to him, it's not...
PHOTOS: These dogs are available for adoption in Clayton County
These dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
Republican Sen. Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia next week
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to support GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign has been reeling following reports Walker asked a woman to terminate two pregnancies. The move by Scott highlights how critical the race in Georgia is with a 50-50 split in...
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
A 4-year-old girl wipes her mother's tears inside a migrant respite center in El Paso, Texas. An act of love this mom says her daughter has made more times than she can remember since they left their native Nicaragua. "She would tell me, 'Mom, don't cry.'" Yensel Castro says. Castro...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
