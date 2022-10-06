ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

100 days post-Roe: Clinics in 14 of 15 states have stopped providing abortion care, survey finds

By Brenda Goodman, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Arizona gubernatorial nominees paint each other as abortion extremists

Arizona’s gubernatorial nominees sparred over abortion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, painting each other as extremists on the issue. Former television news anchor Kari Lake (R) and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) are locked in a close contest for Arizona’s governorship, and both sat down with guest moderator Major Garrett for…
ARIZONA STATE
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These dogs are available for adoption in Clayton County

These dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Georgia Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy