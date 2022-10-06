Read full article on original website
Ceeze Nutx
2d ago
What's the Republican mayor doing about it? you guys remember the Republicans would always attack Mayor Tubbs on the issues... Why are they quiet now that things have gotten worse 🤔
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road has been ID'd
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
Stockton community bands together after serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood.The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill. The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year. Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.The release issued by the department credited...
Sacramento police investigating shooting near Hiram Johnson High
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a shooting near Hiram W. Johnson High School. Police say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday on the 6800 block of 14th Avenue. No injuries have been reported yet from the shooting. Officers are still at the scene and are actively...
1 dead, another injured in stabbing on Broadway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening. The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead from at least one stab wound and another suffering major injuries, according to officials.
One dead, another wounded in Oakland Friday-night shooting
OAKLAND -- One man is dead and another hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in east Oakland Friday night, police said.Officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots just before 10 p.m., according to police.The officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other man is in stable condition, according to police.Police will not be sharing the name of the man who died until his family can be reached.Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
19-year-old Davis resident suspected of pulling gun on person at intersection
DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection. Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light. It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a...
Wheelchair-bound man arrested in Oakland shooting claims self defense
OAKLAND - A wheelchair-bound suspect was arrested Wednesday for killing another person in Oakland on Monday, police said Friday.Kahalil Attiba, 30, of Oakland, was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of killing 60-year-old Louis Truehill of Oakland in the city's 100th slaying of the year.Attiba allegedly has been previously convicted of at least one felony, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which on Thursday filed charges against Attiba for allegedly killing Truehill.Court documents allege that Truehill and Attiba had an argument over money one of them owed for drugs. Attiba told police he shot Truehill in self-defense, according to court documents.Truehill was shot in West Oakland in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.Attiba allegedly shot the lower part of Truehill's body before Truehill tried to take the gun from Attiba, who fired more rounds, court documents said.Witnesses told police officers that Attiba allegedly shot Truehill, according to court documents.According to county jail records, a court date has not yet been set for Attiba.
Suspect in series of attempted East Bay kidnappings arrested
BERKELEY - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August.Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Walker twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue and attempted to shake his hand.About a half hour later, Walker allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue. Police said at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 14, Walker allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Walker allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento and Addison streets.Berkeley police said they identified Walker from an alert witness and obtained an arrest warrant last Friday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child.
Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
Stockton family makes changes in daily routine as police share patterns in serial killings
As the investigation continues to catch the suspect behind the series of murders in Northern California, Stockton police shared distinctive similarities with each shooting. Based on those patterns, one family in Stockton is making big changes to their daily lives.
Driver dies in Stockton after fleeing traffic stop
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle pursuit in Stockton on Saturday resulted in a fatal collision after the suspect vehicle failed to yield at a traffic stop, according the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:30 a.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near North Filbert and Myrtle streets in east Stockton when the […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
Oakland gun crackdown nets 5 firearms, 7 arrests in 24 hours
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced Thursday that multiple arrests have been made and guns have been seized within a 24 hour span, as part of a new strategy to stem rising violence in the city.Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle seen running a stop sign in the area of Avenal and Bancroft Avenues in East Oakland. Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before it was located a short distance away on the 5600 block of Harmon Avenue.The two people inside the vehicle were arrested on multiple weapons charges....
Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home
Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew
A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
