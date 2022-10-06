Regarding the League of Women Voter’s column, “Aiming for more than a century of progress” published on Sept. 30:. I read with interest the League of Women Voters’ piece entitled “Aiming for more than a century of progress.” I applaud the article for asking the question: “How can we develop our town as an exemplar for smaller, industrial or rural towns so that we move all citizens, including low-income, low-mobility citizens to high-traffic areas without expecting them to own cars?” Absolutely! However, Crawfordsville city planning alone will not address the reality that it serves all of Montgomery County and beyond. County level solutions (and broader) are needed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO