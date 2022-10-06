Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Donna Lynn Riley
Donna Lynn (Richey) Riley, 58, of Kingman went to be with her Lord at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. Donna was born Jan. 28, 1964, in Vermilion County, Illinois, the daughter of David E. and Margaret (Whitaker) Richey. She married the love of her life, Dennis R. Riley, on June 5, 1982, at Freedom Christian Church. He survives.
Journal Review
Richard L. Porterfield Jr.
Richard L. Porterfield Jr. of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at home. He was 83. Dick was a casemaker at RR Donnelley for more than 25 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1960, stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose and Eagles. He liked to watch sports, particularly football and baseball. He liked playing golf, drinking a beer, reading the newspaper and doing the crossword puzzle.
Journal Review
Shirley Elizabeth Thomas Aycox
Shirley Elizabeth Thomas Aycox, 74, passed away early Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. She departed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Elizabeth Thomas, and her husband, Randall Buhrmester. She is survived by brother Clyde (Tommy) Thomas Jr. and dog...
Journal Review
Johnson honored by Athenians for 39 years at helm of Crawfordsville volleyball
It was a moment 39 years in the making on Thursday evening at Crawfordsville High School. Yes there was a volleyball game being played as the Athenians concluded the regular season by hosting Covington. Most nights the play on the court would take center stage, but not on this night. Kelly Johnson, who has spent the last 39 years at the helm of Crawfordsville volleyball coached in her final home game of her career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Best Pediatrician
Oct 07, 2022. Joshi Pediatrics Health & Wellness Ads from Journal Review.
Journal Review
Help your perennials
Come to the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to learn how to separate and your perennial flowers. In preparation for the Master Gardener’s Plant Exchange on Oct. 15, it is important to learn the proper ways to divide your flowering perennial and their bulbs. Perennial flowers...
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 8, 2022
• Traffic signal malfunction at North Englewood Drive and Darlington Avenue — 7:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at 300 S. Washington St. — 9:42 a.m. • Hit and run at 1306 E. Main St. — 2:29 p.m. • Drugs/drug paraphernalia found in the 1000 block of...
Journal Review
Tigers spoil Mountie senior night with 20-13 win
LEB 0 7 13 0 — 20 SM 0 0 6 7 — 13 LEB: Landon Fouts 6 yd Run; XP Good (6:31) LEB: Trey Ries 16 yd pass from Fouts; XP No Good (5:12) SM: Woodall 1 yd run; XP No Good (3:15) LEB: Lark fumble recovery;...
RELATED PEOPLE
Journal Review
Chargers host Hot Dogs for senior night
North Montgomery football will honor its 12 seniors on Friday when they host Frankfort for senior night. After a 40-8 defeat a week ago the Chargers will look to get back in the win column. Frankfort comes into the game against the Chargers (3-4 1-4 SAC) with a record 1-6 (0-5 SAC). A week ago against the Bruins North Montgomery learned some lessons according to coach Josh Thompson.
Journal Review
Input gathered for park renovation project
The renovation of Frances Wooden Northside Park is moving a step closer to reality. On Wednesday, plans for the updated park were shared and input gathered during a public meeting at Bethel AME Church. The meeeting drew an audience of 25 city, church and community members. The park is located...
Journal Review
Bank plans food drive
First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center in Crawfordsville at 221 E. Main St. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
Journal Review
Cox wins second straight sectional title, is now 22-0
Adam Cox is back for the second straight year at the IHSAA Individual Regional. Thursday the Southmont senior improved to 22-0 on the season with 6-3, 6-1 win over Covington’s Evan Norton and was named the individual sectional champion. What’s impressive about Cox’s sectional title this season is that he played three tough opponents in three consecutive days. At this point in the season it doesn’t matter the opponent for Cox, all he’s focused on is each match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
Journal Review
Public meeting set to discuss Crawfordsville brownfield sites
There will be a public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fusion 54 to gather input and answer questions about properties in Crawfordsville that may be considered brownfield sites. Commercial property owners, developers and interested members of the public are all encouraged to attend. A brownfield site is a property...
Journal Review
Journal Review
Waynetown Oktoberfest set for Saturday
WAYNETOWN — A bit of Germany will be celebrated in Waynetown from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. German food, live music and activities will highlight the annual Oktoberfest celebratoin. This year’s menu features German goulash made over an open fire at the event. Bratwurst sandwiches, fried bologna sandwiches,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
Thanks for Voting Us Best Gun Shop!
Ads for Tactical Weapons and Supply in Crawfordsville, IN. Oct 07, 2022. Tactical Weapons and Supply Guns Ads from Journal Review.
Journal Review
Letter: Reader promotes simplicity, sustainability
Regarding the League of Women Voter’s column, “Aiming for more than a century of progress” published on Sept. 30:. I read with interest the League of Women Voters’ piece entitled “Aiming for more than a century of progress.” I applaud the article for asking the question: “How can we develop our town as an exemplar for smaller, industrial or rural towns so that we move all citizens, including low-income, low-mobility citizens to high-traffic areas without expecting them to own cars?” Absolutely! However, Crawfordsville city planning alone will not address the reality that it serves all of Montgomery County and beyond. County level solutions (and broader) are needed.
Comments / 0