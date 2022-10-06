Read full article on original website
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
KWTX
City of Killeen, local business owners highlight importance of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Enrollment for Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program runs through Oct. 21
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened enrollment for its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Oct. 21, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area,...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
Highway renamed and dedicated to late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
State officials announced the renaming of a portion of Highway 3 after the late Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
The Farm Patch in Bryan is thriving despite persistent inflation and unpredictable temperature changes
BRYAN, Texas — Lately, temperatures have been falling right into the season for pumpkin patches, despite inflation and sporadic weather. Amid the drastic changes, pumpkins are still sticking around at The Farm Patch in Bryan that opened up to residents on October 1st. Typically, when it's fall, the leaves...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
KBTX.com
Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESERVE DEPUTY VOLUNTEERS TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF GRIMES COUNTY SCHOOL
Grime County Reserve Deputy Michael Donnelly has volunteered to fill one of the School Resource Officer positions. He has been filling in at Navasota High Point Elementary for the past two weeks. Grimes County patrol deputies have helped out as well until we they are able to hire a permanent replacement for that campus.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Darrell Booker, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Darrell Booker, a Brazos County native, has decided to run for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 of Brazos County. Booker is up against Justin Lopez on the November ballot for Election Day. He previously worked at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and said he wants to increase safety, transparency, and integrity in Precinct 4.
Sections of Greens Prairie Road to be partially closed for road work starting Fri, Oct 7
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station announced Weds, Oct. 5 that Greens Prairie Road will only be accessible to eastbound traffic starting Fri, Oct. 7. The section that is restricted will be from Etonbury Avenue to Castlegate Drive, according to the announcement. Traffic is expected to be accessible to only eastbound traffic for about three weeks.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
KBTX.com
Milam County officials locate wanted person
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. FAIR KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND
The 95th Annual Austin County Fair begins this weekend. Today (Friday) marks the kick-off of activities at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville, continuing through October 16th. The fair gets underway today with the champion drive and the start of the barbecue cook-off. Tomorrow (Saturday) will have the opening of...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
