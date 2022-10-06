ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX
cbs19.tv

Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season

BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
BRENHAM, TX
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RESERVE DEPUTY VOLUNTEERS TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF GRIMES COUNTY SCHOOL

Grime County Reserve Deputy Michael Donnelly has volunteered to fill one of the School Resource Officer positions. He has been filling in at Navasota High Point Elementary for the past two weeks. Grimes County patrol deputies have helped out as well until we they are able to hire a permanent replacement for that campus.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Sections of Greens Prairie Road to be partially closed for road work starting Fri, Oct 7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station announced Weds, Oct. 5 that Greens Prairie Road will only be accessible to eastbound traffic starting Fri, Oct. 7. The section that is restricted will be from Etonbury Avenue to Castlegate Drive, according to the announcement. Traffic is expected to be accessible to only eastbound traffic for about three weeks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Milam County officials locate wanted person

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
AUSTIN CO. FAIR KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND

The 95th Annual Austin County Fair begins this weekend. Today (Friday) marks the kick-off of activities at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville, continuing through October 16th. The fair gets underway today with the champion drive and the start of the barbecue cook-off. Tomorrow (Saturday) will have the opening of...
BELLVILLE, TX
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
