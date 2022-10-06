Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Coaches Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.

Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Tulsa, Okla.

Soccer vs No. 20 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis: Petra Sedlackova lost her round of 32 qualifying match in three sets. Loudmilla Bencheikh fell in the qualifying consolation round.

Men's Tennis: Filip Planisek fell in the opening round of the singles main draw. Planisek and German Samofalov competed in a doubles match and fell in three sets.

Did you notice?

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to practice after suffering a gunshot wound in a robbery attempt before the season began. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Robinson took 8-10 reps at practice and added a few reps with the scout team.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones also returned to practice after suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago.

Alabama softball hired Adam Arbour as the program's first ever Coordinator of Player Development.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 6, 1986 : Hall of Fame coach Wallace Wade died at the age of 94 at his Durham, N.C. home. Wade led Alabama’s first three national championships while compiling a 61-13-3 record and .813 winning percentage from 1923-30.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.” – Wallace Wade

