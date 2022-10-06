Read full article on original website
David Noel
2d ago
No One That Wasn’t There Would Not Believe What I’m Going To Say I’m 68yrs Old Now But At Age 15 I Was Playing In An Allstar Game Back Then I Was 5 10 225 And Strong I Hit One And After The Game Some Coaches Measured The Home Run It Hit Right On Top Of A Huge Tree From Home Plate To The Middle Of The Tree Was 537 Ft !!!!!!
ProAmerican
3d ago
Too bad such a great player plays in obscurity with such a bad team...
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Giants’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
ComicBook
Aaron Judge Home Run Ball: Todd McFarlane, Owner of Top 3 MLB Home Run Balls, Thinks Someone Will Overpay (Exclusive)
In addition to being the creator of Spawn and one of the founding partners of Image Comics, Todd McFarlane's love for baseball is also very well documented. Previously the writer/artist paid top dollar for the Top Three home run balls out of Major League Baseball, paying over $2.6 million for Mark McGwire's 70th home run, over $517k for Barry Bonds' 73rd home run, and reportedly about $175k for Sammy Sosa's 66th. Earlier this week however New York Yankees Center Fielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old single-season home run record for the American League, bringing another potentially very valuable ball to market.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Team Makes Interesting Roster Move as Postseason Nears
It was a surprising move to make on the last day of the regular season.
thecomeback.com
Mets fans boo Max Scherzer off mound, MLB world reacts
Max Scherzer struggled mightily Friday night and New York Mets fans let the veteran know they were not happy. Mets fans loudly booed the three-time Cy Young Award winner after he gave up his fourth home run of the night, to San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado, in the fifth inning. Manager Buck Showalter immediately lifted Scherzer, and the boos rained down on Scherzer at Citi Field as he exited the NL Wild Card series opener.
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Phillies stunning ninth inning rally vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies played their first playoff game in 11 years on Friday and for eight innings, it seemed as though the results would look a lot like Game 5 of that 2011 NLDS, with the Phillies being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. Then, the ninth inning happened.
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: World Series Sweep Of New York Yankees; Sandy Kofuax Declines To Pitch On Yom Kippur
Led by Sandy Koufax on Oct. 6 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers captured their third World Series championship in franchise history by completing a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. It came one day after the first ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. In a rematch between Game...
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
Red Sox's Alex Cora Names Xander Bogaerts' Position Should He Return
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was very complimentary about Xander Bogaerts shortstop play, and does not appear worried about possible regression.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: Errors, unearned runs, and the play that won the 1928 World Series
While not as dominant as the famous 1927 “Murderers’ Row” team, the 1928 Yankees were no slouches. The final margin in the AL pennant race only ended up being 2.5 games over the Athletics, but the Yankees still racked up 101 wins en route to another World Series.
Albert Pujols Says He Nearly Retired Early In Season
Before the Cardinals slugger went onto make history this year, he had his fair share of struggles at the plate.
Sara Walsh opens up on ‘divorce’ tweets on Good Morning Football after husband gave away Aaron Judge home run ball
SARA WALSH explained what she meant in her viral 'divorce' tweets last week. The host joked she was going to seek divorce from her husband after he gave away Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball. Sara stepped in for Jamie Erdahl to host Good Morning Football on NFL Network early...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Phillies sweep Cardinals to reach NLDS; sports world reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies have won an MLB postseason series for the first time since 2010. Philadelphia went into St. Louis and swept the Cardinals 2-0, completed with a victory of that same score in Game 2. The Cardinals got two runners on in the top of the ninth, but Zach...
A marvel on the mound: Former High Point pitcher became a Negro League star
There’s no shortage of talent on the roster of Major League Baseball players with ties to High Point. Future Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews played for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms. So did future all-stars Al Rosen and Curt Flood. Another future Hall of Famer, Luke Appling, was born in High Point. Current San Diego Padres star Wil Myers played his high-school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy.
thecomeback.com
Guardians top Rays in 15-inning marathon, MLB Twitter amazed
The MLB playoff game that would not end finally ended. Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez crushed a walk-off solo homer off Corey Kluber Saturday in the bottom of the 15th inning to knock off the Tampa Bay Rays, 1-0. The victory clinches the AL Wild Card series for the...
thecomeback.com
Nathan Fielder is not enjoying the Mets game
After spending much of the 2022 MLB season atop the NL East, the New York Mets floundered into the finish, ending up as a Wild Card and limping into the playoffs. You might find it hard to imagine that a 101-win team could have its fans terrified about the impending collapse ahead, but then you might be familiar enough with being a Mets fan.
