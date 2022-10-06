ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Noel
2d ago

No One That Wasn’t There Would Not Believe What I’m Going To Say I’m 68yrs Old Now But At Age 15 I Was Playing In An Allstar Game Back Then I Was 5 10 225 And Strong I Hit One And After The Game Some Coaches Measured The Home Run It Hit Right On Top Of A Huge Tree From Home Plate To The Middle Of The Tree Was 537 Ft !!!!!!

ProAmerican
3d ago

Too bad such a great player plays in obscurity with such a bad team...

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
ComicBook

Aaron Judge Home Run Ball: Todd McFarlane, Owner of Top 3 MLB Home Run Balls, Thinks Someone Will Overpay (Exclusive)

In addition to being the creator of Spawn and one of the founding partners of Image Comics, Todd McFarlane's love for baseball is also very well documented. Previously the writer/artist paid top dollar for the Top Three home run balls out of Major League Baseball, paying over $2.6 million for Mark McGwire's 70th home run, over $517k for Barry Bonds' 73rd home run, and reportedly about $175k for Sammy Sosa's 66th. Earlier this week however New York Yankees Center Fielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old single-season home run record for the American League, bringing another potentially very valuable ball to market.
thecomeback.com

Mets fans boo Max Scherzer off mound, MLB world reacts

Max Scherzer struggled mightily Friday night and New York Mets fans let the veteran know they were not happy. Mets fans loudly booed the three-time Cy Young Award winner after he gave up his fourth home run of the night, to San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado, in the fifth inning. Manager Buck Showalter immediately lifted Scherzer, and the boos rained down on Scherzer at Citi Field as he exited the NL Wild Card series opener.
Shohei Ohtani
Homer
Mike Trout
Stephen Vogt
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
Los Angeles Angels
thecomeback.com

Phillies sweep Cardinals to reach NLDS; sports world reacts

The Philadelphia Phillies have won an MLB postseason series for the first time since 2010. Philadelphia went into St. Louis and swept the Cardinals 2-0, completed with a victory of that same score in Game 2. The Cardinals got two runners on in the top of the ninth, but Zach...
High Point Enterprise

A marvel on the mound: Former High Point pitcher became a Negro League star

There’s no shortage of talent on the roster of Major League Baseball players with ties to High Point. Future Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews played for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms. So did future all-stars Al Rosen and Curt Flood. Another future Hall of Famer, Luke Appling, was born in High Point. Current San Diego Padres star Wil Myers played his high-school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy.
thecomeback.com

Guardians top Rays in 15-inning marathon, MLB Twitter amazed

The MLB playoff game that would not end finally ended. Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez crushed a walk-off solo homer off Corey Kluber Saturday in the bottom of the 15th inning to knock off the Tampa Bay Rays, 1-0. The victory clinches the AL Wild Card series for the...
thecomeback.com

Nathan Fielder is not enjoying the Mets game

After spending much of the 2022 MLB season atop the NL East, the New York Mets floundered into the finish, ending up as a Wild Card and limping into the playoffs. You might find it hard to imagine that a 101-win team could have its fans terrified about the impending collapse ahead, but then you might be familiar enough with being a Mets fan.
