In addition to being the creator of Spawn and one of the founding partners of Image Comics, Todd McFarlane's love for baseball is also very well documented. Previously the writer/artist paid top dollar for the Top Three home run balls out of Major League Baseball, paying over $2.6 million for Mark McGwire's 70th home run, over $517k for Barry Bonds' 73rd home run, and reportedly about $175k for Sammy Sosa's 66th. Earlier this week however New York Yankees Center Fielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old single-season home run record for the American League, bringing another potentially very valuable ball to market.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO