Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WATE

Suspects arrested in Georgia for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Georgia in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s death. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fire at Tin Lizzy’s last month ruled accidental, police say

ATLANTA — A fire that heavily damaged a popular Buckhead restaurant last month has been ruled accidental. APD says it determined the cause based on “the physical evidence examined, assessment of information obtained, witness statements, and the investigation conducted by fire investigators.”. Investigators determined the ignition source was...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon

