Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Related
WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say
Several officers chased an Amazon delivery truck through Atlanta after a woman stole the vehicle Tuesday as the driver m...
BET
Notorious Jewelry Thief ‘Diamond Doris’ Tells Atlanta News Station Her Story
Doris Payne, notoriously known as “Diamond Doris”, recently spoke with Atlanta news station WSB-TV about her decades-long stint as a jewelry thief stealing millions of dollars’ worth of bling from around the world. The 91-year-old, who is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life, says...
Person stabbed at Five Points MARTA station, suspect arrested
ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a MARTA station on the southwest side of the city, according to MARTA Police Department. It happened on Friday around 1:36 p.m., police said, at the Five Points Station. The department said they found a person on the eastbound train platform that'd...
fox5atlanta.com
Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Party crashers fire shots, cause critical injury crash, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police say a pair of party crashers who fired off shots later crashed into another vehicle fleeing the scene, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition. An officer was already in area near the intersection of Campbellton and Fairburn roads on a call around midnight. Atlanta...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police are looking for second suspect in party shooting
Atlanta police are trying to track down a person they say crashed a party and started shooting when they were asked to leave. They say they already have one person in custody, but they're searching for a second.
Police: Man wanted in connection to shooting death of woman at Stone Mountain construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. Gwinnett County Police Department released the name of the person suspected of shooting a woman to death at a construction site on Friday; photos were also shared. The department also gave the name of...
Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta have arrested a woman who hopped into an Amazon delivery truck and took it for a joyride. Officers say a woman stole the truck on Tuesday afternoon before leading them on a chase through the streets of West Midtown. According to the incident report,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
Suspects arrested in Georgia for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Georgia in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s death. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
Fire at Tin Lizzy’s last month ruled accidental, police say
ATLANTA — A fire that heavily damaged a popular Buckhead restaurant last month has been ruled accidental. APD says it determined the cause based on “the physical evidence examined, assessment of information obtained, witness statements, and the investigation conducted by fire investigators.”. Investigators determined the ignition source was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
7-year-old DeKalb boy found safe after police search through the night
A 7-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night after leaving his Stone Mountain home has been located Friday morning.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Video shows woman being taken to the ground by officer, but police say there’s more to the story
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has been given video of a local police officer taking a woman to the ground. That woman, Annie Lloyd, sent us photos showing her black eye from the incident with an Oakwood police officer. She also provided a short video of the incident.
Cops: Man charged in fatal DeKalb auto shop shooting claims self-defense
A 60-year-old man charged with murder Tuesday says he shot another man at a DeKalb County business in self-defense, acco...
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub
During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.
Comments / 0