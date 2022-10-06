Read full article on original website
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
European Countries Face an Air-Conditioning Catch-22 After Its Red Hot, Record-Breaking Summer
Europe is facing a tough winter, as inflation and energy prices continue to rise. The continent also faces tough decisions following its scorching hot summer. Heat waves in Europe broke records, sparked widespread wildfires and even damaged a busy runway at a London airport. Unlike the U.S., European countries don't...
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed
DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations.
Postal Workers in the UK, Striking Over Pay and Working Conditions, Agree Crunch Talks With Royal Mail Bosses
In a letter on Friday to postal branches across the country, seen by CNBC, the CWU (Communication Workers' Union) said it had agreed to meet with Royal Mail on Monday to "try and find a way forward in our national disputes." Without a resolution, Britain faces 19 more days of...
French Court Slashes Apple Antitrust Fine in Blow to European Regulators
A French court lowered a record 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine on Apple to 371.6 million euros, roughly a third the value of the original penalty. In 2020, the French competition watchdog fined Apple 1.1 billion euros for allegedly pressuring premium resellers into fixing prices of non-iPhone products. Apple said...
In her new novel, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni rediscovers India's long lost queen
In her new historical novel 'The Last Queen,' Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni writes about the life of Rani Jindan, the last queen of the Punjab region of India in the 1800s
Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey's deals with Libya
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry in Cairo
Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar Will Be His Last
Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Lionel Messi’s World Cup career will come to an end in Qatar. The 35-year-old Argentinian megastar said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. “This will be...
