Energy Industry

NBC Connecticut

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
Reuters

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations.
NBC Connecticut

French Court Slashes Apple Antitrust Fine in Blow to European Regulators

A French court lowered a record 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine on Apple to 371.6 million euros, roughly a third the value of the original penalty. In 2020, the French competition watchdog fined Apple 1.1 billion euros for allegedly pressuring premium resellers into fixing prices of non-iPhone products. Apple said...
NBC Connecticut

Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar Will Be His Last

Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Lionel Messi’s World Cup career will come to an end in Qatar. The 35-year-old Argentinian megastar said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. “This will be...
