NBC Connecticut

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack.Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”
NBC Connecticut

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
