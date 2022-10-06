Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
NBC Connecticut
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
NBC Connecticut
European Countries Face an Air-Conditioning Catch-22 After Its Red Hot, Record-Breaking Summer
Europe is facing a tough winter, as inflation and energy prices continue to rise. The continent also faces tough decisions following its scorching hot summer. Heat waves in Europe broke records, sparked widespread wildfires and even damaged a busy runway at a London airport. Unlike the U.S., European countries don't...
Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack.Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”
Bond vigilantes are back and 'very much active' in the US after blowing up UK markets, Ed Yardeni says
Bond vigilantes are back and could target heavily indebted Italy after running rampant in the UK, according to Ed Yardeni. "It's an interesting tug of war between the central banks and the bond vigilantes," he told Insider in an interview. Meanwhile in the US, "mortgage bond vigilantes are clearly on...
NBC Connecticut
The Climate Investor Who Bet Right on ExxonMobil on How to Stay Ahead of the Market for the Next Decade
Engine No. 1's biggest win may have been ExxonMobil and energy transition, but across industries there are huge systems changes taking place that will allow smart incumbent companies to scale transformational business models. That's led Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio to be as bullish on GM and Ford as...
NBC Connecticut
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
CARS・
NBC Connecticut
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
