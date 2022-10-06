Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland fit together seamlessly in preseason opener: ‘It was fun, it was easy’

Read full article on original website
Kevin Love to miss Cleveland Cavaliers’ preseason game vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love will join a trio of teammates -- Evan Mobley (sprained ankle), Ricky Rubio (torn ACL recovery) and Dylan Windler (ankle) -- on the sidelines for the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Love, 34, started...
Cavaliers don’t give coach J.B. Bickerstaff what he wanted in 113-97 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s a good thing it’s only preseason. They don’t look ready for the real thing quite yet. Playing their second exhibition against the Philadelphia 76ers in five days, the Cavs lost, 113-97, in front of a lively Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd on Monday night.
Isaac Okoro makes strong case for bigger role in Cavaliers’ 105-99 preseason win over Hawks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who has the best backcourt in the Eastern Conference? Cleveland or Atlanta?. That was supposed to be the headline of Wednesday’s preseason clash -- an early start to the debate that will rage on throughout the regular season. Instead, Isaac Okoro turned that question into a...
Cleveland Cavaliers promotional schedule released for 2022-23 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 promotional schedule is out, with bobbleheads, shirts, hats and other items among the giveaways. Here’s a look at several nights with giveaways scheduled during the 41-game home season:
MLB announces start times for ALDS Games 3, 4, 5 between Guardians and Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will both take place in prime time this weekend at Progressive Field. Major League Baseball on Tuesday revealed the starting times for both games just...
Cleveland Browns players need to heed Lombardi’s admonition that winning is not a sometime thing
The Browns should heed the words of coach Vince Lombardi, for whom the Super Bowl championship trophy is named. He said “You’ve got to pay the price. Winning is not a sometime thing. You don’t win once in a while. You don’t do things right once in a while. You do them right all the time. Winning is a habit. Unfortunately so is losing.”
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns’ newest linebacker
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns made a swift move immediately after giving up 238 rushing yards in a 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In an effort to try and bolster the defense, they traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons along with a swap of picks.
Who is most to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues after 5 games? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns came into this season with what was expected to be one of the better defenses in the NFL. But five weeks in, that’s been far from the reality. They rank 23rd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game) and 28th against the run (138.2 yards per game). In addition, they’ve also forced only four turnovers.
Cleveland.com
Bengals in the Big Easy, big excitement or big concern? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Is this the time for the Bengals offense to head to the Big Easy with big concerns or big excitement entering Week 6?. Cincinnati stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase return to the city where they once shared the national spotlight as superstars in college. Is Chase welcomed home to the Bayou with his first true breakout game of the season? Or should the Bengals be worried about potentially not having lineman Jonah Williams and/or wide receiver Tee Higgins?
Guardians look for answers after stumbling in ALDS Game 1: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga recap Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees and look forward to Thursday’s Game 2. Will the threat of bad weather force Major League Baseball to move the series back a day, and how will that impact pitching rotations and logistics on both sides?
Deshaun Watson back at the Browns facility, in good spirits and ‘in a good spot’ football-wise, Kevin Stefanski says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski saw an old, familiar face at the Browns facility on Monday in Deshaun Watson, who returned to the team on a limited basis halfway through his 11-game suspension per terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. “He seems in a good spot,” Stefanski said on...
Injury updates, Taysom Hill and the run game: Zac Taylor transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ahead of the Bengals’ matchup in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Zac Taylor talked about prepping for defenses, gave injury updates and talked about a few Bengals going to their old stomping grounds. Here’s his Wednesday transcript:. What sticks out about the Saints defense?
Guardians, trying desperately to score, send Shane Bieber to mound for ALDS Game 2
NEW YORK -- No matter where the Guardians go this season, they cannot escape the weather. The arrived for an afternoon workout at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday in preparation for Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday only to hear that the game might be postponed until Friday because of rain.
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
The ‘relentlessly resilient’ Guardians; will the Browns’ 5-alarm fire response fix the run defense? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ ALDS outlook vs. the Yankees, as well as discuss the Browns’ leaky run defense, and we answer some of your Hey, Terry! questions.
Who is to blame for Browns’ defensive troubles? Tim Bielik, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Casey...
Joe Burrow on returning to Superdome, cigars and offensive struggles: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The last time Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was in the Superdome he hoisted up the College Football Playoff national championship trophy. He knows the fans won’t be quite as friendly this Sunday when he returns to face the Saints, he talked about that and much more on Wednesday, here’s everything he said:
New Browns LB Deion Jones was ‘staying dangerous’; aims to help replace Anthony Walker Jr. and face Patriots
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns had a changing of the guard of sorts at middle linebacker on Wednesday, with newcomer Deion Jones practicing with the team for the first time, and Anthony Walker Jr. returning to the building and watching for awhile from the sidelines on crutches and in a full left-leg brace.
What are the Guardians’ odds of beating the Yankees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Guardians will take on the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series Tuesday night. Check that. The Guardians will take on the mighty Yankees, with ace Gerrit Cole and all-time American League home run king Aaron Judge. At least that’s what the odds suggest.
