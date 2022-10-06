Read full article on original website
The Day After: Didn't Break
Day After podcasts are always interesting whether or not North Carolina wins the day before game or not. Buck Sanders and Jason Staples join host Tommy Ashley to discuss another wild one for the Tar Heels in InsideCarolina.com's postgame analysis show. Carolina is 5-1. That’s the bottom line coming back from Miami Gardens, but as always, there are plenty of positives and negatives to take away from this one and the IC crew digs deep into those topics and more in this edition.
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
Dave Doeren discusses Pack's 'incredible' win over Florida State
The NC State football team won a wild game in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday, as the Wolfpack overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Florida State 19-17. Chris Dunn was the star of the show for the Wolfpack, as the veteran kicker drilled all four of his field goal attempts to tie a career high and contribute 13 of the Pack’s 19 points. The Pack’s defense held strong as well, coming away with two key interceptions in the second half to help secure the win.
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Column: Opportunities wasted by FSU to put themselves ahead of schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. – Two weeks. Two opportunities. Two instances of coming up short, despite battling, against two of the three ranked divisional opponents that Florida State will face in this all-important October stretch. The Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) had an opportunity over their past two outings to put themselves...
NC State QB Devin Leary suffers arm injury, x-rays negative
UPDATE: Following the comeback win over Florida State, Dave Doeren said Devin Leary's x-rays came back clean, but he was unsure of his status moving forward until an MRI was conducted. "Obviously I feel bad for Devin [Leary]," Doeren said. "The x-rays were negative. They’ll MRI him tomorrow, and we’ll...
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
Mike Elko says guys are stepping up despite rash of injuries
The cupboard wasn't exactly bare when Mike Elko took over the Duke Football program, but they had lost 17 of their 18 previous ACC games and were roundly considered one of the least successful teams on the Power Five level. The coaching job he and his staff have done to get a team floundered in a losing atmosphere to jump out to a 1-0 record in the ACC has talk of Elko being an early favorite for conference Coach of the Year, and deservedly so. But even a COY candidate will have issues dealing with the number of injuries Duke's team had leading up to and during their 23-20 overtime loss to Georgia Tech last night.
NC State HC Dave Doeren offers final thoughts ahead of FSU
NC State football coach Dave Doeren spoke with members of the media following practice Thursday ahead of the Wolfpack's.
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
