I played under a fake name for Real Madrid and hid in hotel while securing a secret transfer

By Etienne Fermie
 5 days ago
SHAKHTAR DONETSK boss Igor Jovicevic recalls hiding in a hotel while sealing a secret move to Real Madrid in the early 1990s.

Jovicevic, 48, was in demand as a 17-year-old at Dinamo Zagreb in 1991.

Igor Jovicevic took charge of Shakhtar in July Credit: EPA

Real Madrid were particularly keen, inviting the Croatian to play for them in a tournament under a "fake name".

Explaining how his transfer came about, Jovicevic revealed that Madrid hijacked a move from Italian side Verona, admitting to AS: "I was 17-years-old.

"Later, (Vicente) Del Bosque told me that I had been on his agenda for a long time.

"I came from being runner-up in Europe U-17 and I was chosen the best of the tournament.

"I had offers and being in Verona finalising my signing for that club in a hotel… I see a team enter.

"I recognise Radomir Antic, may he rest in peace. It was Madrid, they had gone there to play a tournament."

On how Madrid kept their pursuit under wraps, he added: "I knew (Robert) Prosinecki and chatted with him and Antic.

"Madrid was very much alive and suggested that I return with them to Spain.

"I went, I played a couple of games under another name and I was hidden in a hotel incognito until a journalist discovered me… In the end the signing was closed."

Jovicevic played for Real Madrid's B Team between 1991 and 1995, lining up under Rafa Benitez alongside the likes of Raul and Guti.

A lengthy injury put paid to his Madrid career - and he moved to NK Zagreb in 1996.

Since finishing his career at Chinese side Zhuhai in 2004, Jovicevic has embarked on a successful coaching career.

He took charge of Shakhtar in July this year, taking on the challenge of rebuilding the Ukrainian side after their squad was depleted following Russia's invasion.

We will be the Cinderella of the group

Ahead of Shakhtar's trip to Jovicevic's former club Madrid tomorrow night, he admitted that his side are the "Cinderella" of their group.

He said: "There is a patriotic component, it is there. We no longer play for money, we play with the heart.

"Our owner is one of the richest in the country, but his business has been greatly affected.

"The head intervenes in the games, but we play from the emotions and more when you are going to face squads that are worth 500 million euros (£430m). It is to see us in the Champions League.

"For me, a dream of always that I could fulfill. In Leipzig I was so excited and my players so excited that it was impossible to lose.

"We will be the Cinderella of the group, but we have shown that nobody has given us anything, that we are a team that belongs in its own right to the Champions League."

Karren Brady: Upsetting scenes in Indonesia were football’s biggest nightmare revisited – all caused by fools in charge

THE suffocation of at least 125 fans in Kanjuruhan stadium, East Java, last Saturday was the latest horror at football matches across the world. Those Liverpool supporters who escaped the frantic Stade de France crush can only be thankful that wretchedly inadequate policing extended only twice to the firing of teargas into the crowd at last season’s Champions League final.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sports
Newcastle fans display brilliant Sky Sports News flag to mark one-year Saudi takeover anniversary before Brentford clash

NEWCASTLE fans displayed a huge Sky Sports News-themed banner to mark the one-year anniversary of their controversial Saudi takeover. The Toon faithful made the display ahead of their St James' Park clash with Brentford this afternoon. A huge flag featured the trademark yellow Sky Sports ticker, featuring the phrase "Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
