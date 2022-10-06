Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Football Roundup
WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy football team pulled away in the second half for a 55-6 win over West Carrollton Friday night in MVL action. The Trojans — who led 7-6 at halftime — improved to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the MVL. Troy will host Greenville...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe football pulls out win over Piqua 23-20
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team hung around all game against Piqua Friday night. And when the opportunity presented itself, the Red Devils made the plays to come away with a 23-20 victory in MVL action. Tippecanoe improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL and will...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Cross Country Roundup
HAMILTON — The Troy boys cross country team finished third at the Ross Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Gavin Hutchinson, 6, 16:44.0; Kyle McCord, 10, 16:59.0; Luke Plaisier, 12, 17:07.0; Gavin Romberger, 18, 17:27.0; Noah Zink, 19, 17:28.0; Chet Snyder, 26, 17:44.0 and Cooper Gambrell, 39, 18:01.0.
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week eight
Here are the football scores from around Darke County for Week eight:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy doubles team, Brumbaugh win sectional tennis titles
TROY — The Troy doubles team of junior Elizabeth Niemi and Nina Short showed are picking up the doubles game quickly at the D-I sectional finals Saturday at Troy High School. And in D-II action at Troy City Park, Shannon Brumbaugh added to her family legacy and Tippecanoe had...
Dayton football gets shut out for the first time in over 500 games
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dayton Flyers got shut out Saturday afternoon against the Butler Bulldogs, 31-0. It’s the first time a Dayton football team has been held scoreless in 502 games. The last time UD went without a point in a football game was against Marshall on October 16,...
hollandsfj.us
SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30
A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
miamivalleytoday.com
Mainstreet Piqua brings back Harvest Days
PIQUA — Piqua is bringing back Harvest Days this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Piqua. Harvest Days will take place from noon to 7 p.m. in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street and the 100 blocks of East and West Ash Street. Piqua Harvest Days will be an annual event in downtown Piqua. It originally started in 2019 but the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 Mainstreet Piqua Inc. partnered with the Piqua Arts Council to host Taste of Piqua.
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
GOTW Preview: Dunbar vs. Roosevelt
WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The Roosevelt Roughriders (4-1) are taking on the Dunbar Crimson Tide (3-2) on Friday, kicking off at 6 p.m. The Crimson Tide are looking for revenge after they fell to Roughriders in a tight one last year, 28-21. “Going into this game [against Roosevelt] …we feel good about where we […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
miamivalleytoday.com
“Fall into Line” with Veterans Museum events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to “Fall Into Line” and mark their calendars with the various events and fundraisers coming this fall with MVVM. MVVM will be having a fundraiser at Skyline Chili at 1775 W. Main...
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Expanded TCN ready to serve county
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Commissioners table rezoning legislation
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners again tabled two resolutions involving the rezoning of 662-plus acres of land that was previously annexed at the commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 20. Commissioners initially tabled these two pieces of legislation at that Sept. 20 meeting. The two resolutions would allow for...
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
peakofohio.com
Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Comments / 0