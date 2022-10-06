Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over...
crossroadstoday.com
BREAKING: Jury awards $956 million to Sandy Hook families
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for claiming the massacre was staged. It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of eight victims. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting was also a plaintiff. Jones now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
crossroadstoday.com
Owens pulls out of Utah debate hours before scheduled start
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hours before he and his opponent were scheduled to appear on stage for their only debate, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens announced that he would boycott the event because the Utah Debate Commission chose a Salt Lake Tribune editor to moderate. The first-term Republican’s last-minute...
crossroadstoday.com
Connecticut GOP candidate acknowledges work in Saudi Arabia
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — For months, Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, declined to reveal the clients of his lucrative business consulting firm, saying he had a duty to customers to keep certain things confidential. Democrats wielded the lack of transparency like a cudgel, saying Stefanowski...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County...
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds
PHOENIX (AP) — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general’s...
crossroadstoday.com
Indiana Democrats push abortion issue as early voting starts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters can begin casting early, in-person ballots Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election in which Democrats are looking for a backlash against the Republican-backed state abortion ban approved over the summer. Republicans in the tightest races are largely avoiding the abortion issue while emphasizing economic...
crossroadstoday.com
Dunleavy says he’ll vote for constitutional convention
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has indicated that he will vote in favor of calling a convention to consider amending the state’s constitution. Candidates for governor at an Alaska Resource Development Council forum Tuesday were asked during a “lightning round” if they would be...
RELATED PEOPLE
crossroadstoday.com
‘American Idol’ finalist Willie Spence dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
crossroadstoday.com
Library commission OKs new logo with minor color changes
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library voted Wednesday to accept a new logo with colors pulled from the state flag after one commissioner criticized an earlier color scheme as reminding her of a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag. Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve the...
Comments / 0