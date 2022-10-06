ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Bond Markets#Britain#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Uk#The Bank Of England#British
NBC Connecticut

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy