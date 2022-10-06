Read full article on original website
Mets host the Padres in decisive NL Wild Card Series Game 3
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres
NEW YORK (AP) — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 3
DP_San Diego 2, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 10, New York 10. 2B_McNeil (1). HR_Grisham (2), Lindor (1), Alonso (1). SF_Vogelbach (1). S_Nola (1). Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 9th. HBP_Martinez (Ruf), Ottavino (Grisham). WP_Morejon. Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Chris...
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura. Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins...
Seattle 10, Toronto 9
E_Espinal (1). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), Hernández 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic (1), Chapman (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Ray364404. Brash100001. Sewald2-334421. D.Castillo1-300000.
