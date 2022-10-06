For my money, Cody Johnson is one of the best in the business. A staunch advocate for traditional country music, the bull rider turned country star is one of the few in the mainstream carrying the true spirit of country music. Great song, great voice, great live show… like I said, one of the best in the business. But if we take it back to 2016, back before the record deal got signed. Back before he was becoming one of […] The post Cody Johnson’s Cover Of George Strait’s “You Look So Good In Love” Is Damn Near Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO