Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
Cody Johnson’s Cover Of George Strait’s “You Look So Good In Love” Is Damn Near Country Music Perfection
For my money, Cody Johnson is one of the best in the business. A staunch advocate for traditional country music, the bull rider turned country star is one of the few in the mainstream carrying the true spirit of country music. Great song, great voice, great live show… like I said, one of the best in the business. But if we take it back to 2016, back before the record deal got signed. Back before he was becoming one of […] The post Cody Johnson’s Cover Of George Strait’s “You Look So Good In Love” Is Damn Near Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Watch with caution:’ Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film
Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (6 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features “harrowing” scenes many might find triggering.Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features “sexual violence” and “threat” at the top df the screen when the film starts – but many...
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Beats ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ as David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Flops
David O. Russell’s star-studded period drama “Amsterdam” collapsed in its box office debut, earning an anemic $6.5 million from 3,005 North American theaters. The movie, which cost $80 million to produce, couldn’t overcome bad reviews and minimal buzz and is shaping up to be one of the biggest misfires of the year. This weekend’s other newcomer “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” also fell short of expectations, albeit to a lesser degree, with $11.5 million from 4,350 cinemas in its opening weekend. However, Sony’s animated family film, an adaptation of the popular children’s book about an anthropomorphic reptile (who sings!) voiced by Shawn Mendes, won’t...
Jamie Lee Curtis Proved That The Real Lindsay Lohan Was Texting Her, And It Was Some Sweet “Freaky Friday” Nostalgia
"She said 'Hi, Jamie, it's Linds.' I said, 'Prove it!'"
Comments / 0