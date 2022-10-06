Read full article on original website
Arizona gubernatorial nominees paint each other as abortion extremists
Arizona’s gubernatorial nominees sparred over abortion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, painting each other as extremists on the issue. Former television news anchor Kari Lake (R) and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) are locked in a close contest for Arizona’s governorship, and both sat down with guest moderator Major Garrett for…
Virginia's Youngkin defends trans youth policies: Kids ‘don’t belong to the state'
Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended his administration's trans policies, which require students to use bathrooms and join sports teams based on their biological sex.
Arizona appeals court temporarily blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban
An Arizona appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the enforcement of a ban on nearly all abortions across the state after a three-judge panel voted to grant an emergency stay filed by Planned Parenthood, court documents show. The ruling temporarily allows health providers to perform abortions up to 15 weeks...
Warnock says Walker ‘has trouble with the truth’ but does not comment on abortion allegations
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said Saturday that his Republican rival Herschel Walker “has trouble with the truth” but did not directly address the recent allegation that Walker once paid for a woman to have an abortion. “It’s up to Georgia voters. It’s not up to him,...
How the Supreme Court put gun control laws in jeopardy nationwide
It did not take long for top gun rights activists to realize that the Second Amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in June was going to transform the legal fight over access to firearms. Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the realization...
Republican Sen. Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia next week
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to support GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign has been reeling following reports Walker asked a woman to terminate two pregnancies. The move by Scott highlights how critical the race in Georgia is with a 50-50 split in...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
