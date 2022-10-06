Acclaimed filmmaker and former professor Michael Roemer will return to Yale on Saturday for the screening of two of his original narrative feature films. “Vengeance is Mine” and “The Plot Against Harry,” released in 1984 and 1989, respectively, will be featured on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. as a part of the ongoing series “Treasures of the Yale Film Archive” in partnership with the Whitney Humanities Center.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO