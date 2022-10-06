Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Acclaimed filmmaker, former professor Michael Roemer returns to Yale
Acclaimed filmmaker and former professor Michael Roemer will return to Yale on Saturday for the screening of two of his original narrative feature films. “Vengeance is Mine” and “The Plot Against Harry,” released in 1984 and 1989, respectively, will be featured on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. as a part of the ongoing series “Treasures of the Yale Film Archive” in partnership with the Whitney Humanities Center.
Yale Daily News
PUANG: The hidden curriculum of language learning at Yale
In most L1 language classes at Yale, you learn to introduce yourself, talk about your likes and dislikes, maybe a few colors and some food. But speaking as someone who has taken a new language every year at Yale, the things you retain are not necessarily the most useful. One...
