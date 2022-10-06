HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new solar farm coming to Oahu will provide a new source of electricity to consumers — even after the sun goes down. The Kupono Solar and Battery Storage project will be located on 131 acres of military land in Ewa. It will eventually be large enough to power 10,000 homes.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO