hawaiinewsnow.com

Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-friendly block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday. That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
KHON2

Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back

Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
hawaiinewsnow.com

High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Surf of...
