Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-friendly block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday. That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
HEART of Honolulu Art Festival to take place today
The Downtown Art Center in Chinatown is hosting the HEART of Honolulu Art Festival today, Saturday, Oct. 8.
A third of Honolulu’s hurricane shelters not up to par
More than a third of Honolulu's hurricane emergency shelters were not up to par, according to the latest assessment by the city. That's left some communities without a shelter for miles.
LIST: Top 5 waterfront restaurants on Oahu
Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and picture-perfect waterfront views to make your weekend great.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
Honolulu Hale to be lit up red for Fire Prevention Week
Governor David Ige has designated Sunday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 15 as Fire Prevention Week for the State of Hawaii.
Crews rescue injured hiker at Haiku Stairs
It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to go down the trail, even with the help of her hiking companion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Ancient Hercules statue found, McDonald's brings back retro treat
HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon explains the current situation at Mauna Loa as earthquakes rattle the world's largest active volcano. Ever wonder why your pets do certain things? Animal behavior experts explain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Washington Post talked to animal behavior experts to understand why dogs and cats...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Developers break ground on new Oahu solar farm that will collect energy, but also store it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new solar farm coming to Oahu will provide a new source of electricity to consumers — even after the sun goes down. The Kupono Solar and Battery Storage project will be located on 131 acres of military land in Ewa. It will eventually be large enough to power 10,000 homes.
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
KHON2
Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back
Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
Keep out: Aggressive shark sighted at Makaha Beach
For the latest information on ocean conditions and safety protocols, visit the nearest lifeguard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Advisory: No swimming or snorkeling at these Kauai beaches
This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.
Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Wilder Avenue
A vehicle fire has prompted Wilder Avenue to close, according to Honolulu Police.
Fallen tree and sliding homes, signs of beach erosion
Signs of beach erosion are becoming more visible and some experts said this is just the start, as the state and county officials rush to find ways to manage the crisis that threatens public and private properties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man threatened with knife in Waipahu
The Honolulu Police Department responded to a terroristic threatening case in the first degree on Friday, Oct. 7 in Waipahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 8-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo. Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area. But residents aren’t happy about it. “They actually drilled...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Surf of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
Comments / 1