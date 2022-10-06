Read full article on original website
Montague snaps losing streak with win over Fremont
Montague snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes football game at home Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead at the half and then closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the third period.
Mason County Central shuts out Hesperia, 50-0
Mason County Central’s football team snapped a two-game losing streak, and celebrated homecoming with a rousing 50-0 win over Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division Friday night. But it took the Spartans some time to get rolling offensively, going scoreless in the first quarter which ended in a...
Lumberjacks tally five unanswered goals in second win in two nights over Cedar Rapids
Potent offense and a flawless night on the penalty kill led the Muskegon Lumberjacks in their second game of a weekend homestand against Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Muskegon tallied five unanswered goals in its 6-2 win over the RoughRiders. The Lumberjacks penalty kill stopped all five Cedar Rapids power-play opportunities...
Riksen, Vlasma score two goals each to lead WMC past Ravenna
NORTON SHORES – — The Western Michigan Christian boys soccer team routed Ravenna on Thursday evening. The Warriors shut out the Bulldogs by a score of 8-0. Gavin Riksen and Tekalegn Vlasma led the attack with a pair of goals apiece. Charlie Buursma, Ashton Leffring, Jonny Rogers and...
Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming
Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
Dykman, Tyler lead Fruitport Calvary Christian past Wyoming Lee in four sets
The Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball team claimed an Alliance League victory over Wyoming Lee on Thursday evening. The Eagles put away Lee in four sets (25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16). Ella Dykman led the way with 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces, while Marissa Tyler had 25 assists, eight digs...
Believe it or not, we’ve reached Week 7 of the prep football season
MUSKEGON– — Yes, it’s already Week 7 of the high school football season. There are league races winding down, teams eyeing their position for the upcoming playoffs and even some teams who are ready to pack away the football gear for another year. There are some interesting...
Fremont gets shut out 8-0 in soccer action
The Fremont boys soccer team had a rough night against Covenant Christian on Thursday evening. The Packers struggled and fell by a score of 8-0. Ben Mellema and Caleb Vissia split time in net with 10 and eight saves, respectively. Fremont (4-14-1, 1-10) will be at home on Thursday (Oct....
Spring Lake, Ludington, Whitehall qualify for Division 3 girls golf state finals
The Spring Lake Lakers girls golf team won the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf regional on Wednesday afternoon. Spring Lake finished with a 356, one stroke better than Ludington, which shot a 357. The meet was held at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids. The Whitehall Vikings came in third...
Kent City edges Grant 2-1 in second round of CSAA Bronze Tournament
The Kent City soccer team hosted Grant in the second round of the CSAA Bronze Tournament on Wednesday night. The Eagles came away with the 2-1 victory to move on to the conference tournament final. Both teams made it deep into the attacking third early on in the match, but...
Smith, Ritsema score two goals each to lead Reeths-Puffer past Zeeland East
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team shut down Zeeland East in the OK Conference-Green semifinals on Thursday evening. The Rockets earned a 6-2 victory. Liam Smith added to his already stellar season with a pair of goals to push his total to 22 on the season. Owen Ritsema also added a pair of goals, while Nick Clemens and Carter Sibson each scored a goal.
VanAgtmael, Hovey lead Hart past White Cloud in four sets
After a slow start, as well as having to overcome some tough calls in the first set of the match, the Hart girls volleyball team pulled out a 3-1 victory over White Cloud on the road Thursday night in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. It took the Pirates some time to...
Mona Shores advances to OK Conference-Green soccer finals
The Mona Shores boys soccer team got by Holland in the OK Conference-Green semi-finals on Thursday evening. The Sailors edged out the Dutch by a score of 3-2. Abe Freye netted a penalty kick drawn by Kaden Pulaski with seconds remaining to claim the win. Antonio Lewis and Easton Lopez...
localsportsjournal.com
Parker Wendt named LSJ soccer player of the month in September
LUDINGTON–Ludington junior Parker Wendt has been chosen as one of two players to be named Local Sports Journal player of the month for September. Through Sept. 21, Wendt leD the Orioles with 20 goals and has added 8 assists. “Parker is having a phenomenal season for us this year,”...
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Hopkins couple named to Michigan FFA Hall of Fame
Brent and Sue Sebright of Hopkins were recognized at this year’s Michigan FFA Alumni annual banquet as the 2022 Floyd Beneker Michigan FFA Alumni Hall of Fame award recipients. Brent and Sue were selected for dedication to Hopkins FFA and its members.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
