ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Montague snaps losing streak with win over Fremont

Montague snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes football game at home Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead at the half and then closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the third period.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Central shuts out Hesperia, 50-0

Mason County Central’s football team snapped a two-game losing streak, and celebrated homecoming with a rousing 50-0 win over Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division Friday night. But it took the Spartans some time to get rolling offensively, going scoreless in the first quarter which ended in a...
HESPERIA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Riksen, Vlasma score two goals each to lead WMC past Ravenna

NORTON SHORES – — The Western Michigan Christian boys soccer team routed Ravenna on Thursday evening. The Warriors shut out the Bulldogs by a score of 8-0. Gavin Riksen and Tekalegn Vlasma led the attack with a pair of goals apiece. Charlie Buursma, Ashton Leffring, Jonny Rogers and...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ludington, MI
Sports
City
Fremont, MI
City
Coopersville, MI
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Shelby, MI
Sports
City
Shelby, MI
City
Ludington, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming

Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Believe it or not, we’ve reached Week 7 of the prep football season

MUSKEGON– — Yes, it’s already Week 7 of the high school football season. There are league races winding down, teams eyeing their position for the upcoming playoffs and even some teams who are ready to pack away the football gear for another year. There are some interesting...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont gets shut out 8-0 in soccer action

The Fremont boys soccer team had a rough night against Covenant Christian on Thursday evening. The Packers struggled and fell by a score of 8-0. Ben Mellema and Caleb Vissia split time in net with 10 and eight saves, respectively. Fremont (4-14-1, 1-10) will be at home on Thursday (Oct....
FREMONT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City edges Grant 2-1 in second round of CSAA Bronze Tournament

The Kent City soccer team hosted Grant in the second round of the CSAA Bronze Tournament on Wednesday night. The Eagles came away with the 2-1 victory to move on to the conference tournament final. Both teams made it deep into the attacking third early on in the match, but...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Smith, Ritsema score two goals each to lead Reeths-Puffer past Zeeland East

The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team shut down Zeeland East in the OK Conference-Green semifinals on Thursday evening. The Rockets earned a 6-2 victory. Liam Smith added to his already stellar season with a pair of goals to push his total to 22 on the season. Owen Ritsema also added a pair of goals, while Nick Clemens and Carter Sibson each scored a goal.
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

VanAgtmael, Hovey lead Hart past White Cloud in four sets

After a slow start, as well as having to overcome some tough calls in the first set of the match, the Hart girls volleyball team pulled out a 3-1 victory over White Cloud on the road Thursday night in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. It took the Pirates some time to...
HART, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores advances to OK Conference-Green soccer finals

The Mona Shores boys soccer team got by Holland in the OK Conference-Green semi-finals on Thursday evening. The Sailors edged out the Dutch by a score of 3-2. Abe Freye netted a penalty kick drawn by Kaden Pulaski with seconds remaining to claim the win. Antonio Lewis and Easton Lopez...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Parker Wendt named LSJ soccer player of the month in September

LUDINGTON–Ludington junior Parker Wendt has been chosen as one of two players to be named Local Sports Journal player of the month for September. Through Sept. 21, Wendt leD the Orioles with 20 goals and has added 8 assists. “Parker is having a phenomenal season for us this year,”...
LUDINGTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins couple named to Michigan FFA Hall of Fame

Brent and Sue Sebright of Hopkins were recognized at this year’s Michigan FFA Alumni annual banquet as the 2022 Floyd Beneker Michigan FFA Alumni Hall of Fame award recipients. Brent and Sue were selected for dedication to Hopkins FFA and its members.
HOPKINS, MI
The Flint Journal

First snowflakes fly in Michigan

The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy