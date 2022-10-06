Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
papercitymag.com
Inside The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s Dramatic Makeover — A Storied Bayou City Retreat Takes a New Step
The designers of The Houstonian's improved Trellis Spa focused on bringing new bathing therapies out-of-doors in the new hot and cold soaking pools. (Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa) Set upon 27 lush acres in a bucolic setting that feels far removed from the madding crowds of the...
houstoncitybook.com
This Weekend: Exclusive Warehouse Sale Touts High-End Art, Designer Bags — and a Speakeasy-Style Bar
AN ECLECTIC MIX of high-end furniture, art, jewelry, rugs and more awaits inside a sprawling Sawyer Yards warehouse. This weekend, venerable antique and auction house Lewis & Maese opens the doors of its longtime home to the public for a massive liquidation sale. Co-owner David Lewis decided that the inventory — accumulated from estate sales and the like over the past 25 years — would not be moved to Lewis & Maese's new Spring Branch location, which hosts its first auction this Sunday. "It just made sense to clean out our own house and start afresh without moving,” he says. Instead, fabulous finds, ranging from iron chandeliers and dining-room sets to stacks of coffee-table books and quirky conversation pieces like a seven-foot statue of Darth Vader, are on sale for 30 to 70 percent off.
houstononthecheap.com
Texas Renaissance Festival 2022 – Your guide to dates, entertainment schedule, tickets, & more!
Ready for some 16th-century fun at the nation’s largest Renaissance festival? ‘Now in its 48th year, the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Houston. But before we get into that, let’s cover some of the logistics. The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from the second...
Click2Houston.com
Ready for some fun? Plan a visit to Houston’s one-of-a-kind toy museum!
Matt Broussard has a new job title - Chief Toy Officer at the Houston Toy Museum. The one-of-a-kind museum opened its doors Thursday after months of renovation delays. The Houston Toy Museum features more than 10,000 vintage toys and pop culture items, most collected by Matt himself. He and his wife, Sara, decided to open it when his collection got too big for their garage apartment.
cw39.com
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Report: Houston led nation in apartment construction during first half of 2022
Houston residents might be noticing more and more apartments under construction in locales like Midtown, Montrose, Spring Branch and the Heights. According to a blog that tracks apartment trends across the United States, more units were built in the city during the first half of this year than in any other place in the country.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Dog in Houston beat a nasty disease and is now up for adoption
Benson is a three-year-old rescue dog looking for a forever home after overcoming heartworm disease. Learn more about this adorable pup from Houston, Texas.
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
KHOU
Several cars burned at Houston recycling company
Firefighters said workers were cutting up cars when something exploded, sparking a large fire. No one was injured.
educationplanetonline.com
17 Top Pottery Classes in Houston-Costs & Location
Are you looking to craft your own mugs, pots, and pitchers? Or have you heard about Pablo Picasso, Giovanni Lorenzo Bernini, Andrea Briosco and other master potters, and you wish to hone your skills to excellence like them?. Then these pottery classes in Houston on our list might just be...
Eat of the Week: A '90s throwback Tex-Mex dish at El Tiempo in Houston
We went to the restaurant's original location and ordered the quail in its first review.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Houston's second gun buyback program sees record numbers: 'We believe this is the largest'
The city of Houston said its second gun buyback event Saturday morning made history after 1,208 guns were turned into authorities in exchange for a gift card up to $200.
iheart.com
Houston Home With 'Stranger Things' Halloween Light Show Blows Up On TikTok
Check out this impressive local Halloween light show! It's set to a remix of the Kate Bush song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" that Stranger Things brought back into our lives over the summer. TikTok user Charlie Ray just posted the video yesterday and it's already at 1.5 Million views.
KHOU
Why is candy corn the most divisive candy?
HOUSTON — Love it or hate it, candy corn is a staple of Halloween. The tri-color triangles seem to elicit strong responses from its fans and even stronger reactions from its critics. So why all the hate? A senior editor at Cook’s Illustrated Magazine told USA Today it’s probably...
Flying out of Bush Airport? Getting to your gate could take an extra hour
Construction and lane closures are likely to cripple airport approach roads and ramp up traffic for several weeks.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
