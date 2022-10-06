Read full article on original website
2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
Sooners Fall in Red River Showdown
DALLAS – Playing without injured starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma lost the 2022 Red River Showdown to Texas, 49-0, on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. The loss was OU's first to Texas since 2018. The Sooners had won 10 of the last 13 meetings and 16 of the last 23.
OU Closes Week at All-Americans
CARY, N.C. - The Oklahoma women's tennis team wrapped up their time at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C., with eight wins over the week-long trip. Saturday's action opened with Emma Staker, Alexandra Pisareva, Dana Guzman and Ivana Corley taking the singles court in the prequalifying round. Freshman Staker...
Game Primer: OU vs. Texas
• In a matchup of the Big 12's two most successful programs, Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2) plays Texas (3-2, 1-1) for the 94th straight year in Dallas when the teams meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl. The AT&T Red River Showdown will be televised by ABC with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George announcing. OU is the designated home team.
Sooners Rack Up 19 Wins at ITAs
TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team concluded their time at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, sending two Sooners to the Main Draw bracket. Our guys have continued to improve over the fall," said head coach Nick Crowell. "We did a lot of good things out in Tulsa. We had guys with some major break throughs and we were able to execute on some of the important details we've been focusing on this year. I'm excited to see us compete next week at the Regional Championships."
Sooners to Host Fall Exhibition Scrimmages
NORMAN – The Oklahoma baseball team will play host to the Texas Rangers Instructional Team and McLennan College in exhibition scrimmages and hold an intrasquad world series beginning this month at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners will host the Rangers' instructional squad at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
