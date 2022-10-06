TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team concluded their time at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, sending two Sooners to the Main Draw bracket. Our guys have continued to improve over the fall," said head coach Nick Crowell. "We did a lot of good things out in Tulsa. We had guys with some major break throughs and we were able to execute on some of the important details we've been focusing on this year. I'm excited to see us compete next week at the Regional Championships."

