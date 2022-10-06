Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic.

Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m.

Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire

NewsCenter 7 crews on scene report seeing multiple fire crews battling to contain the fire.

We are working to learn more details.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

