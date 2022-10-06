Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic.
Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m.
Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire
NewsCenter 7 crews on scene report seeing multiple fire crews battling to contain the fire.
We are working to learn more details.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1