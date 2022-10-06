Storm leaves beach erosion at the Jersey shore

Large cliffs have been carved out on several beaches at the Jersey shore after the storm that drenched our area for several days.

The waves have taken a toll in North Wildwood.

"Unfortunately, the berm in front of the dunes is completely gone, so every high tide is washing right into our dune system. At this location we lost over 50 feet of dune," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello on Wednesday.

Now the concern is for the next coastal storm.

Rosenello contacted the state Department of Environmental Protection for help since he says driving sand in from Wildwood is no longer an option because of the damage.

"That leaves really our only alternative to be a dredge offshore and that's something that we would absolutely need the State of New Jersey, the NJ DEP to partner with us on," said Rosenello.

He says the state's Office of Emergency Management has been down to assess the damage.

There are also plans to extend the steel bulkhead in the area of 15th Avenue for more protection.

The storm has eaten away at the beaches up and down the coast.

Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island has 10-foot cliffs where beach entrances used to be.

Rehoboth Beach in Delaware also took a hit, and city officials are asking people to stay away from any wire and sharp debris while crews clean up.

Avalon has significant beach erosion from 12th to 22nd streets.

There is a planned beach replenishment with the Army Corps of Engineers before the summer, but if another storm comes, the borough may have to act.

"We have an ongoing permit with the DEP to back pass sand if we need to, so we may go to that," said Avalon Emergency Management Coordinator Ed Dean. "The dune system is what offers protection for the island, and when we get to erosion like that, that's why it's so concerning because we need to maintain those dunes."