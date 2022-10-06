Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Recent Advances in Heart Surgery – Dr. Gabriele DiLuozzo, Cardiologist
What are the leading causes compared to 20 or 30 years ago?. What innovations have improved the outcomes of these surgeries?. To what extent have less invasive procedures replaced traditional. open surgery for heart and vascular conditions?. What do you see on the horizon for these types of surgeries?. What...
Yale Daily News
How do I search for truth in a place that feels so separated from reality?
This past winter, as a senior in high school, I realized I had grown out of my space. I felt enclosed by my daily habits: the subway ride to school, the blocks I would walk, the hours I would spend in bed contemplating doing my busywork. The only thing I wanted to do was leave home and go to Yale. My dream had come true — I was going to a beautiful, intellectual utopia. Perhaps that made the anticipation worse.
'I am going to do this' | New Britain doctor gears up for Harford Marathon after beating cancer
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — More than 2,000 runners are expected to be at the Eversource Hartford Marathon. Some of those runners will be on the Hartford Marathon Foundation's 2022 Inspiration Team. Each member of this team is nominated by someone because they serve the community in various ways. Each...
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Is there a new first COVID symptom we could be missing?
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, researchers think long COVID might be linked to another common virus. Plus, is there a new first symptom of COVID we could be missing?. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yale Daily News
Family Weekend returns in person after COVID-19 hiatus
Families will be wandering Cross Campus and college courtyards in the coming days as Family Weekend makes its return to in-person programming for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Per tradition, Family Weekend features a slate of faculty lectures, tours, panels and student performances running from Friday, Oct....
NBC Connecticut
Dangerous Strain of Bird Flu Detected in New Haven County
The state Department of Agriculture said the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock in New Haven County. Officials said the flock consists of turkeys, guinea fowl and chickens. The animals are pets and aren't commercial property. The positive avian flu results were detected on Oct....
Yale Daily News
October cold snap prompts concerns with heating in select dorms
A particularly chilly start to October has many students wondering about heating in the College’s residential buildings. As temperatures earlier this week dipped into the low 50s, with Monday’s highest temperature recorded as 55 degrees, students living in Pierson, Jonathan Edwards and Silliman Colleges as well as McClellan Hall on Old Campus reported a lack of heat. Several said that they have reached out to administrators with little action taking place.
healthnewshub.org
State-of-the-Art Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center Opens in Fairfield
Patients in Fairfield County now have access to the state-of-the-art Hartford Healthcare Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center for the diagnosis and treatment of complex gastrointestinal motility disorders. What are gastrointestinal motility disorders?. “In general, patients with any type of gastrointestinal complaint could be termed as a motility patient,” said Amir Masoud,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yale Daily News
LGBTQ+ Steering Committee plans in-person events for semester
The LGBTQ+ Steering Committee is looking forward to a year of in-person events, including improv performances, parties and pickleball. As part of the LGBTQ+ Affinity Group for staff, faculty and postdoctoral students, the committee advocates for policies that advance the interest of Yale’s LGBTQ+ community. This year, the group plans to host several events to foster community among LGBTQ+ staff at Yale.
Yale New Haven Health signs deal to acquire Waterbury, Manchester, Rockville hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to expand its footprint in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Eyewitness News
East Haddam father brings awareness to drunk driving epidemic
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Safety experts warn Connecticut is reeling from a huge surge in deadly crashes involving impaired drivers. One East Haddam father is on a crusade to make people understand that one mistake can forever alter many lives. Those who love Kyle Hermann will never forget him,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yale Daily News
On Kavanaugh anniversary, Yalies demand expanded reproductive and trans care
More than 200 students rallied on Cross Campus on Thursday to demand that Yale provide expanded reproductive and transgender healthcare. The protest was staged against the backdrop of a nationwide debate over abortion access and on the four-year anniversary on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh ’87 LAW ’90 to the United States Supreme Court. Students at 50 universities across the country also participated in a national day of action organized by the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Graduate Students Action Network.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
qvcc.edu
CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce Full Tuition Scholarships for Manufacturing Students
The Connecticut community colleges and technology company Xometry were joined by Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology and Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie at Asnuntuck Community College on Oct. 4 to announce 19 full-tuition scholarships for advanced manufacturing students at nine community colleges across the state to help increase the state’s manufacturing workforce.
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023
Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as Connecticut's 'Teacher of the Year' for 2023.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
survivornet.com
Connecticut Woman, 54, Finally Went To The Doctor With Her ‘Worsening Cough:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Sharon Johnson, 54, suffered from chronic bronchitis, but noticed her cough was getting worse and she thankfully went to the emergency room. It was stage 4 ovarian cancer that had spread to her lungs and various other organs. One of the most difficult aspects of ovarian cancer is diagnosing it...
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
Comments / 0