SFGate
Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She's our governor!” someone yelled. Kari Lake,...
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
SFGate
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
SFGate
In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years
BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
SFGate
As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
LOS ANGELES — For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop...
SFGate
'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Asking $14M for 383-Acre Ranch in Oregon
Patrick Duffy may be most famous for being part of the melodramatic fictional family who owned the Southfork Ranch in the TV series "Dallas." But in real life, the actor is the proud and peaceful owner of a bucolic retreat on the Rogue River just outside of Medford, OR. Now,...
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
Dust storms choke inland Southern California
Dust storm swept parts of inland Southern California on Thursday, creating near-zero visibility conditions.
Part of Mauna Loa summit in Hawaii closed after earthquake swarms
It is the largest active volcano in the world.
SFGate
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... An Air Quality Alert for smoke issued by the following agency remains. in effect:. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. until midnight PDT Sunday night. The air quality is expected to...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 8, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern. County through 345 PM PDT... At 314 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8. miles east of California City, or 31 miles south of...
