Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Lobstermen Furious After Environmental Group Adds American Lobster to ‘Red List’
The environmental group Seafood Watch recently designated lobsters as a “red list” species. Now, they’re discouraging the sale and purchase of the Gulf of Maine lobster. However, lobstermen in the state are fighting back. Seafood Watch, which partners with big-box companies such as Whole Foods to classify...
WGME
'I think it's a great idea:' Mainers voice support for federal pardons for pot possession
PORTLAND (WGME) – President Joe Biden took a major step toward decriminalizing marijuana Thursday. The president pardoned all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession. "The proclamation that President Biden passed down yesterday is to pardon people who've been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law," U.S. District...
Congressman wants to halt aquarium money after lobster spat
A congressman from Maine said Wednesday he will file a proposal to withhold federal money from a California aquarium and conservation group that has recommended seafood consumers avoid buying lobster.The move from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden came a week after a spat with Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin about support for Maine's lobster industry. Golden, Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond are running to represent Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which is home to many lobster fishermen.Poliquin called on Golden to return a donation of $667 from Julie Packard, the executive director of Monterey Bay Aquarium. The aquarium runs Seafood...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard are staying in sparse dorms and eating at cafeteria tables at a Massachusetts military base
A new video shows the accommodations at Joint Base Cape Cod, where migrants who were sent to Martha's Vineyard last week have been offered shelter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: See inside Cape Cod base where migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are staying
The Baker administration said Sunday that the migrants are receiving a broad range of services. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration offered the public its first look at the conditions in which the 50 migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are staying. On Sunday, the Executive Office...
Venezuelan migrants leaving Joint Base Cape. Here's where they are going.
Out of the 35 Venezuelan migrants who remain at Joint Base Cape Cod, several will make their way to the outer Cape and to Martha's Vineyard by week's end, said state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro. "Three individuals, who are related, are coming to the Outer Cape," Cyr said. "Others will...
Baker: 14 migrants have left Cape Cod air force base, rest expected to follow this week
Twenty days after a group of migrants was flown unexpectedly to Martha’s Vineyard, Governor Charlie Baker’s office said Tuesday that some members of the group have already left their temporary housing on Cape Cod and the rest are expected to follow suit later this week. Of the 49...
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Gray whale numbers continue decline; NOAA fisheries will continue monitoring
Gray whales that migrate along the West Coast of North America continued to decline in number over the last 2 years, according to a new NOAA Fisheries assessment. The population is now down 38 percent from its peak in 2015 and 2016, as researchers probe the underlying reasons. The population...
Viral video shows the "astonishing" moment a shark jumped on board a fishing boat off the coast of Maine
Shark tagging isn't a new venture for Sea Ventures Charters in Maine. But last month, those on board the company's fishing boat had a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" – when a large mako shark jumped out of the water and plopped right on the deck. A now-viral video shows the moment...
saltwatersportsman.com
Magnuson-Stevens Act Update
The Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act is the most important piece of legislation affecting both recreational and commercial fisheries, but it is stuck in the works. It’s that time again! Like the 17-year cicadas, the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (MSA) has emerged for re-authorization. The MSA is...
Migrants leave Joint Base Cape Cod after landing in Mass. last month
The remaining migrants who landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month and were temporarily housed at Joint Base Cape Cod have left, the Baker administration said Friday. A group of 35 primarily Venezuelan migrants was housed at the base in Buzzards Bay as of Tuesday, while another 14 had already left. State officials said then that they planned to transition the remaining individuals to long-term housing with the help of case managers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
All Migrants Flown to Mass. Have Been Moved Off Joint Base Cape Cod
All of the nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants who were moved to Joint Base Cape Cod after being flown to Martha's Vineyard by the state of Florida have now been moved to alternative housing off the base our out of Massachusetts, officials said Friday. There were 49 migrants who took the...
States Where People Buy the Most Guns
Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
Season 13 of HGTV’s ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Heads to New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most popular shows on HGTV right now is "My Lottery Dream Home", hosted by designer David Bromstad. The premise of the show is simple: a lottery winner needs a little help finding the home of their dreams, and calls on Bromstad and his expertise to help them narrow their search and settle on their next big purchase. Debuting in 2015, the show has already amassed more than 100 episodes. For the latest season, David Bromstad is going to be spending quite a bit of time in New England.
Comments / 0