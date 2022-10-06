Read full article on original website
Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism
Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
Brawling Brutes finally overcome Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules
When news broke that WWE was going to start off Extreme Rules with a “Good Old Fashioned Bonnybrook Match,” mostly due to the presence of barstools, barrels, and shillelaghs as far as the eye could see around the ring, the 15,000 and change fans assembled in the Wells Fargo Center had to have known they […] The post Brawling Brutes finally overcome Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-AEW champion wins gold at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory
Frankie Kazarian hasn’t been on AEW television – either Rampage or Dynamite – since all the way back in June, when he took part in the Royal Rampage on the show following Blood and Guts – a match he obviously lost. While Kaz did wrestle a...
Bray Wyatt has a message for WWE fans at Extreme Rules
Folks, it’s officially official: Bray Wyatt is back in the WWE Universe. All of the White Rabbit clues weren’t some sort of swerve, it didn’t end up being related Karrion Kross, or Aleister/Malakai Black, or any other alternative plan, and the company didn’t deliver some half-you-know-what’d attempt to keep the mystery going for the sake of social media interactions. No, Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew what the people wanted to see, knew why at least some of the almost 16,000 tickets for Extreme Rules were purchased, and in the end – literally – he delivered a multi-minute segment that combed through the entire Wyatt-verse, including the singing of “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands,” various figures wearing everything from a Huskus costume to a Fiend mask, and last but not least, a house that once presumably held the set for the Firefly Fun House.
Karrion Kross peppers Drew McIntyre in controversial WWE win
What happens when a participant in a strap match refuses to put on the strap? Does the match just start without the stipulation being fulfilled? Or is it a case where the bell won’t ring until the rules are fulfilled? Well, the WWE Universe found out firsthand at Extreme Rules, as Karrion Kross, in a […] The post Karrion Kross peppers Drew McIntyre in controversial WWE win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Riddle out Extremes Seth Rollins in WWE’s Fight Pit
While their match may be forever be overshadowed by what immediately proceeded it, as you’d hope that Bray Wyatt would only have to return to the WWE Universe once, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins gave it their all in a Fight Pit match at WWE’s Extreme Rules. Taking part in by far the most elaborate stipulation match of a show filled with them, Riddle, Rollins, and Daniel Cormier, the match’s special referee, stepped into a ring without ropes and watched as a giant, double-decker cage came down around them, locking in the fight that was about to insure.
Ronda Rousey submits Liv Morgan’s WWE Championship run
When Liv Morgan declared her desire to wrestle Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at WWE’s conveniently named “Premium Live Event,” Extreme Rules, it was always going to be an uphill battle to retain her belt. Sure, Morgan has proven her hardcore credential somewhat in the leadup to the match, as her big-time spot […] The post Ronda Rousey submits Liv Morgan’s WWE Championship run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Edge quits under coercion in WWE Extreme Rules match
When Edge gets into the ring with any opponents, regardless of age, experience, or pedigree, he’s going to give it all he has. After putting his career on hold for almost a decade, not by choice but by medical necessity, the man born Adam Copeland is embracing his second life in the WWE ring by […] The post Edge quits under coercion in WWE Extreme Rules match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bianca Belair climbs over Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules
In the second of two championship matches booked for Extreme Rules, WWE presented fans with one simple question: who would be the face of RAW? Would it remain Bianca Belair, the uber babyface who represents the company on College GameDay, in Target commercials, and as the face of more than a few charities? Or Bayley, the self-obsessed leader of Damage CTRL, who has been pushing the ladies of WWE around regardless of whether they call RAW or SmackDown home.
