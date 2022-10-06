Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
ARM lays off workers around the world, but it is primed with those in the United Kingdom
ARM has laid off part of its staff all over the world, although apparently it has been primed with its staff from the United Kingdom. According to the Financial Times, the company has laid off to 18% of its total workforce of 6,950 workers, but the dismissals have not been distributed proportionally by all the centers in which the company has a presence. In the United Kingdom, 20% have been laid off of its workforce: 700 workers. In the rest of the countries, in total, it has fired 550.
techunwrapped.com
Wallix launches an industrial cybersecurity solution: OT.security
The European cybersecurity solutions developer Wallix has announced the launch of a cybersecurity solution for industry: OT.security. It is a platform based on the experience of its customers and partners, with its own visual identity and a development strategy based on the company’s Unicorn 25 plan. This plan, which establishes Wallix’s four-year development plan, sets the goal of achieving a turnover of 100 million euros and a 15% operating margin in 2025.
techunwrapped.com
Economic aid to implement electronic invoicing tools
The implementation of the Create and Grow Law, whose primary objective is the fight against delinquency, has generated several consequences. Among them, the obligation to issue Electronic bill for both companies and the self-employed. The digitization of invoices allows establishing traceability and guaranteeing payment control as well as its efficiency....
techunwrapped.com
Almost half of customers do not enter premises with less than four stars on Google
The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.
RELATED PEOPLE
techunwrapped.com
The cloud sector in Spain will be close to 3,000 million euros in 2022
Flexibility, competitiveness, comfort and greater security. There are many advantages for companies to work in the cloud, so it is not surprising that the cloud market reached a record figure of 2,875 million euros this year in Spain. According to study data “Empowering the cloud: how to extract the full...
techunwrapped.com
María González Veracruz, new Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures
The Council of Ministers has approved a modification of the structure of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. Among other measures, this modification supposes the appointment of María González Veracruz Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructureswho will replace Roberto Sánchez, who has held the position since 2020 and who is now retiring.
techunwrapped.com
The demand for specialized talent remains unstoppable in the ICT services sector
The ICT services sector continues to show signs of strength thanks to your recruitment figures. Between June 2021 and June 2022, the demand for specialized talent has increased by 7.8%. So far this year, during the first half of 2022, the average hiring rate has exceeded 7.4%well above the average for the services sector in Spain (4.9%).
techunwrapped.com
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
ThreatQuotient automates the detection of new cyber threats
Understand and stop cyber threats much more effectively. This is the purpose of ThreatQuotientan intelligent platform that, integrated into the range of security solutions of any company, allows companies to prepare effectively not only for the threats that are directly affecting them at the moment, but also those that may arise in a near future.
techunwrapped.com
Pat Gelsinger is clear about the future of Intel, and this involves diversifying and strengthening the supply chain
Last week we had the opportunity to attend a Q&A with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. As many of our readers will know, Pat Gelsinger took on a very important responsibility when he took over the chip giant in January 2021. At that time the company had been overtaken in the general consumer market by the Ryzen 5000, and in the professional sector the competition from the AMD EPYC was also taking its toll .
Comments / 0