Goodbye Stadia, and hello edit button. Welcome to the 453rd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google announced a new privacy and security hub for Android 13. The company announced it during the Pixel launch event earlier this week. The new hub merges privacy and security stuff into a single UI. There are also action cards to help users lower their safety risks. It’ll go to Pixel devices first later this year, with more devices down the line.

