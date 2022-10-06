Read full article on original website
Wallix launches an industrial cybersecurity solution: OT.security
The European cybersecurity solutions developer Wallix has announced the launch of a cybersecurity solution for industry: OT.security. It is a platform based on the experience of its customers and partners, with its own visual identity and a development strategy based on the company’s Unicorn 25 plan. This plan, which establishes Wallix’s four-year development plan, sets the goal of achieving a turnover of 100 million euros and a 15% operating margin in 2025.
Economic aid to implement electronic invoicing tools
The implementation of the Create and Grow Law, whose primary objective is the fight against delinquency, has generated several consequences. Among them, the obligation to issue Electronic bill for both companies and the self-employed. The digitization of invoices allows establishing traceability and guaranteeing payment control as well as its efficiency....
The cloud sector in Spain will be close to 3,000 million euros in 2022
Flexibility, competitiveness, comfort and greater security. There are many advantages for companies to work in the cloud, so it is not surprising that the cloud market reached a record figure of 2,875 million euros this year in Spain. According to study data “Empowering the cloud: how to extract the full...
Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez
Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
ARM lays off workers around the world, but it is primed with those in the United Kingdom
ARM has laid off part of its staff all over the world, although apparently it has been primed with its staff from the United Kingdom. According to the Financial Times, the company has laid off to 18% of its total workforce of 6,950 workers, but the dismissals have not been distributed proportionally by all the centers in which the company has a presence. In the United Kingdom, 20% have been laid off of its workforce: 700 workers. In the rest of the countries, in total, it has fired 550.
Digital assets: this is how financial institutions guard them
The world of crypto assets had been ignored by financial institutions throughout its existence. Even when Bitcoin touched $17,000, most of them remained unfazed. Like us, they probably assumed it was just another fad. Nevertheless, as of 2020, this all changed. Since then, these types of institutions have paid special...
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
Intel or AMD? Choose the processor that you like the most, and save up to 80 Euros
On the one hand, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, which is based on the Zen3 architecture and has a total of 6 cores. You may not be convinced by this option, well, you have the Intel Core i5-10400F, which also has 6 cores and has the graphics disabled.
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
The demand for specialized talent remains unstoppable in the ICT services sector
The ICT services sector continues to show signs of strength thanks to your recruitment figures. Between June 2021 and June 2022, the demand for specialized talent has increased by 7.8%. So far this year, during the first half of 2022, the average hiring rate has exceeded 7.4%well above the average for the services sector in Spain (4.9%).
ThreatQuotient automates the detection of new cyber threats
Understand and stop cyber threats much more effectively. This is the purpose of ThreatQuotientan intelligent platform that, integrated into the range of security solutions of any company, allows companies to prepare effectively not only for the threats that are directly affecting them at the moment, but also those that may arise in a near future.
Atos will be divided into two companies in 2023: one for security and one for services
Last June, the French technology firm Atos announced its intention to separate its digital and big data business into two different listed companies, with respect to technology activities, with the aim of promoting the creation of company value. It also advanced the departure of the CEO, Rodolphe Belmer, who has finally ended up leaving the company on September 30.
How to backup your data to a USB hard drive
Many times we have talked about the importance of making backup copies of your documents and files that you do not want to lose, since after all a PC can fail or be infected with viruses, and there are things that you do not want to lose under any circumstances. concept. One of the best ways to make a backup of your data is using a usb hard drive, but many users “get lost” when it comes to knowing how and what to save on them. In this article, we are going to tell you everything you need to know.
What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator
Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
Samsung would be developing a new SSD… WITH 1000 TB CAPACITY!
The HDD market is currently practically dead, since SSDs, due to their performance, have eaten it. The only advantage left to mechanical hard drives is capacity, but it has little left. Samsung has announced that they are working on a 1000TB SSD that would arrive in 2030. Steam tells us...
If your Internet is slow and you use a VPN, check all of these to fix it
At the time of browse the internet through a VPN It is very common to have speed problems. We can see that the downloads are slow, cuts when playing a video in Streaming and, in general, a worse connection when compared to browsing directly. Why is this happening? What should we take into account to try to prevent this from happening or, at least, to make it as small as possible? In this article we are going to talk about it.
China makes it difficult for AMD and NVIDIA in the graphics card market
While we wait for Intel to confirm the launch of its ARC Alchemist for the Spanish market, we find that we could see a fourth competitor in the market and it would not come from the United States as is the case with NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, but from the other superpower, that is China and no, we are not talking about the Fantasy One, but about birena manufacturer from China that at the moment focuses on artificial intelligence and data centers.
Even more problems arrive in the latest version of Windows 11
The long-awaited 2022 update of Windows 11 is having a very bumpy launch. And it is that, despite the fact that Microsoft has once again opted for a staggered launch, and has had this update for many months within the Insider program, since it arrived, a few weeks ago, it has not stopped receiving errors and problems. After the errors when updating, with performance, and with the printers, now a new bug overshadows this operating system again.
Pat Gelsinger is clear about the future of Intel, and this involves diversifying and strengthening the supply chain
Last week we had the opportunity to attend a Q&A with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. As many of our readers will know, Pat Gelsinger took on a very important responsibility when he took over the chip giant in January 2021. At that time the company had been overtaken in the general consumer market by the Ryzen 5000, and in the professional sector the competition from the AMD EPYC was also taking its toll .
