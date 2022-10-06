Read full article on original website
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
Reddit's Best Little-Known Tips for Homeowners Insurance
Homeowners need to read these Reddit tips to make smart choices about their property insurance.
If Google is no longer your home screen, you have a serious problem
The first thing that we must be clear about is that for our browser to run the risk of being hijacked, we must always download some type of content from the Internet. Although it is true that it can also be hijacked through JavaScript code, when the browser is restarted, this code disappears as it resides in the browser’s memory, which is why it is usually used for these purposes. If we do not download an application or even an extension from the official stores, the possibility that our browser ends up being hijacked is reduced to zero.
save and pay only when you need it
The aforementioned modality that Amazon offers us is a subscription that we can take advantage of and that provides us with a good amount of benefits. Starting with free shipping on a good number of its available products. In addition, we can also have electronic books at no cost, a cloud storage service for photos, or a platform streaming videos, among other things. But of course, as you can imagine, this subscription that we are talking about brings with it a cost.
Now you can ask for the Minimum Vital Income even if you work: this is how you request it
And there are certain situations related to our work and the like in which we can receive help. In addition, we must take into account that, on these, new features and changes are added from time to time that sometimes do not reach us or we simply do not know about them. This is precisely the case that we are going to talk about now with the Minimum Vital Income. Next, we will tell you what it is, how to request it and what requirements we must meet.
If you like to read, these are the best eReaders you can buy
It is said that reading is the source of all culture and in its day the Internet was the new Library of Alexandria. However, with the advancement of technology today it is possible to take an entire bookstore with you and read the books you want, whenever you want. All this without dozens of trees being felled, which is why it is also extremely ecological. That is why we are going to give you tips for choosing a good eReader.
Almost half of customers do not enter premises with less than four stars on Google
The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.
How to delete all YouTube video history
When we talk about Internet browsers on PCs, it is quite common to clear history, cache and cookies, both to solve possible problems and for privacy. Now even if you do that, the video history of Youtube it will still be there, and if you want to remove it you will have to do it manually, so in this article we are going to tell you how to do it.
These are the reasons why the TV WiFi is cut, learn how to avoid it
Today most televisions have a wireless connection. It is very useful to be able to view content over the Internet, connect other devices, navigate… However, this does not always work well. Normally we will be able to fix it. Therefore, in this article we will explain why the Wi-Fi of the TV cuts out and what can we do to try to make it work as well as possible, with good speed and stability.
Windows 11 22H2 has problems with Remote Desktop, Microsoft has confirmed it
Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 22H2, the latest update to that operating system, is giving major problems with Remote Desktop, a feature that is very important for many professionals, and that makes life a little easier for administrators and IT experts. Despite the fact that Microsoft subjected Windows 11...
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
Google presents Image, its new AI for the creation of highly realistic images
Google has just introduced Image Video, a model based on artificial intelligence capable of creating highly realistic HD videos from words or short descriptions. With the aim, also, of surpassing the Make-A-Video of MetaGoogle’s AI generator is even capable of outputting 1280×768 HD video at 24fps. Although Imagen...
HP Instant Ink makes your life easier: ink, home delivery and recycling from 0.99 euros
Going back to routine is never easy. We get up early again, to have responsibilities that we had “forgotten” during the holidays, and also expenses that in the end accumulate and can become a problem. Fortunately, with the HP Instant Ink service ink will no longer be one of those problems.
Google Pixel Watch pre-order: where to buy the connected watch at the best price?
On the occasion of Made by Google, the American giant announced the release of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as that of its very first connected watch, the Google Pixel Watch. While it will be officially available in stores on October 13, you can pre-order it now. Find out where to buy the Pixel Watch at the best price.
How to know if there are drones flying near you
Drones began to be sold some time ago as very expensive toys, something like today’s remote-controlled cars. However, the authorities soon realized dangers which means that anyone can use one of these devices. For this reason, regulations such as flight permits were launched. Another system that is being implemented is the identification of each drone which is in flight. And that is precisely what the app that we are going to talk about today does.
4 programs that avoid it
It is more than likely that our PC drives are full of all kinds of own files. Obviously this is something that extends both to our personal use and to the more professional work. Here we refer to text documents, spreadsheets, all kinds of photos, videos, etc. Over the months and years we accumulate these files on the different drives of our computer. But the first thing we should know before anything else is that this personal information can disappear at any time.
How to backup your data to a USB hard drive
Many times we have talked about the importance of making backup copies of your documents and files that you do not want to lose, since after all a PC can fail or be infected with viruses, and there are things that you do not want to lose under any circumstances. concept. One of the best ways to make a backup of your data is using a usb hard drive, but many users “get lost” when it comes to knowing how and what to save on them. In this article, we are going to tell you everything you need to know.
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
If your Internet is slow and you use a VPN, check all of these to fix it
At the time of browse the internet through a VPN It is very common to have speed problems. We can see that the downloads are slow, cuts when playing a video in Streaming and, in general, a worse connection when compared to browsing directly. Why is this happening? What should we take into account to try to prevent this from happening or, at least, to make it as small as possible? In this article we are going to talk about it.
so I deleted them in seconds and without programs
When we search for images on the internet, depending on what type they are, we can find images that include a watermark, a watermark that indicates their origin. Using these images with a watermark gives a very poor result, so if possible, it is advisable not to do so. But, if we don’t have time to look for alternatives, or we like the one we have found a lot, we can remove watermarks quickly without installing any programs.
