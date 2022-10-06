ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

185 people killed in Iran protests: human rights group

Mass protests across Iran following a 22-year-old woman’s death while being held by the country’s morality police have killed at least 185 people, according to a human rights group. Iran Human Rights said the deaths include at least 19 children, with the highest number occuring in the Sistan...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Republicans’ born again embrace of ‘big government’

In the 1990s, ABC TV’s Evening News ran more than 400 stories entitled “It’s Your Money.” Virtually all of them exposed ineffective or corrupt government expenditures. “It’s Your Money” reflected and reinforced an assumption deeply embedded in American political culture. Ronald Reagan summed it up in his 1981 inaugural address: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Frances...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy